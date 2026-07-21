Codar Accelerates Africa’s AI Talent Pipeline with $1.5 Million Investment

As demand for AI and digital skills continues to rise across Africa, Codar has secured a $1.5 million funding round to accelerate its growth and broaden access to technology education.The company, a portfolio venture of KWE4 Africa Venture Studio, has become one of the continent’s fastest-growing professional training companies. The investment, which combines both equity […]

As demand for AI and digital skills continues to rise across Africa, Codar has secured a $1.5 million funding round to accelerate its growth and broaden access to technology education.

The company, a portfolio venture of KWE4 Africa Venture Studio, has become one of the continent’s fastest-growing professional training companies.

The investment, which combines both equity and debt financing, will support the expansion of Codar’s artificial intelligence education initiatives while strengthening its broader portfolio of technology training programs, including software development, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and other in-demand digital disciplines.

As part of its next phase of growth, the company plans to improve its online learning experience, establish additional learning hubs, and broaden scholarship opportunities for aspiring technology professionals, particularly those in underserved communities.

Today, Codar serves more than 5,000 active learners and has impacted over 70,000 students through its various training programs and educational initiatives. The company has continued to build a strong reputation for delivering practical, career-focused technology education that is both accessible and affordable across Africa.

“Our mission has always been bigger than teaching people how to code,” a company spokesperson said. “We’re building a generation of African innovators who will solve local problems with global technology. This investment validates our vision and gives us the resources to reach thousands more learners.”

Founded by Sokefun David, Williams Olusegun, Oduoye John, and Asaolu Emmanuel with the vision of making world-class technology education accessible and affordable, Codar has consistently prioritized hands-on, project-based learning that prepares students for real workplace environments. Learners develop practical experience by working on industry-relevant projects, collaborating with peers, and building professional portfolios throughout their training.

The company is also expanding its mentorship initiatives, strengthening collaborations with industry partners, and creating clearer career pathways that connect learners with opportunities in the global technology ecosystem. Through immersive learning experiences and practical coursework, students are equipped for careers in AI engineering, machine learning, software development, data analysis, and other rapidly growing technology fields.

With demand for AI and digital talent continuing to rise across the continent, Codar is positioning itself to help address Africa’s digital skills shortage while empowering a new generation of innovators. The company also intends to increase its reach by introducing multilingual learning opportunities and internationally relevant certification pathways.

Backed by this new funding, Codar is set to accelerate the growth of its AI education programs, expand access to quality technology training, and further strengthen its impact within Africa’s evolving digital economy.