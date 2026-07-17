Nigerian equities slip as BUA Cement drags market despite First HoldCo’s record rally

The Nigerian equities market closed marginally lower on Thursday, July 16, 2026, as a sharp selloff in heavyweight industrial stocks, led by BUA Cement, outweighed strong buying interest in banking counters and First HoldCo’s historic rally.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.09% to 242,145.61 points, down from 242,366.75 points in the previous session, while investors lost N32.16 billion, reducing market capitalisation to N156.21 trillion.

The market’s year-to-date return also eased to 55.61%.

Although market breadth remained positive, the benchmark index was pulled lower by declines in a handful of highly capitalised stocks, underscoring the disproportionate influence of heavyweight counters on overall market performance.

The session also reflected the impact of the additional listing of 13.81 billion ordinary shares of Sterling Bank, which affected market capitalisation calculations.

What the data is saying:

All-Share Index: 242,145.61 points, down 0.09%

Market Capitalisation: N156.21 trillion, down N32.16 billion

Year-to-Date Return: 55.61%

Month-to-Date Return: 5.6%

Volume Traded: 498.45 million shares, up 4.64%

Value Traded: N34.87 billion, up 17.71%

Deals: 39,484 transactions, down 3.68%

Market Breadth: Positive, with 27 gainers against 23 losers

Top 5 Gainers

First HoldCo (FIRSTHOLDCO) — up 9.96% to N87.25

McNichols (MCNICHOLS) — up 8.00% to N5.40

United Bank for Africa (UBA) — up 7.93% to N44.25

Veritas Kapital Assurance (VERITASKAP) — up 6.85% to N1.56

Jaiz Bank (JAIZBANK) — up 4.07% to N8.95

Top 5 Losers

Eunisell Interlinked (EUNISELL) — down 10.00% to N189.00

BUA Cement (BUACEMENT) — down 9.99% to N275.60

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) — down 9.61% to N142.45

Royal Exchange (ROYALEX) — down 9.55% to N1.42

Guinea Insurance (GUINEAINS) — down 5.38% to N0.88

Sectoral performance

NGX Banking: +2.87%

NGX Consumer Goods: +0.30%

NGX Insurance: +0.16%

NGX Oil & Gas: +0.08%

NGX Industrial Goods: -2.85%

NGX Commodity: Flat

More insights:

The market’s weakness was concentrated in a few heavyweight counters rather than broad-based selling.

BUA Cement emerged as the single biggest drag after plunging 9.99% to N275.60, wiping significant value off one of the exchange’s largest capitalised stocks and pulling the Industrial Goods Index down 2.85%.

The decline was compounded by Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), which shed 9.61% to N142.45, while Access Holdings, Transcorp, and PZ Cussons Nigeria also closed lower, offsetting gains recorded by major banking stocks.

Among the key heavyweight laggards:

BUA Cement fell 9.99%, making the largest negative contribution to the All-Share Index.

CAP declined 9.61%, weighing further on the industrial goods segment.

Transcorp slipped 0.81%, trimming gains from the broader market.

Access Holdings eased 0.40%, limiting the impact of the banking sector’s strong performance.

PZ Cussons Nigeria lost 0.06%, adding marginal pressure from the consumer goods space.

Despite these losses, banking stocks staged an impressive rally.

The NGX Banking Index advanced 2.87%, driven by gains in First HoldCo, UBA, GTCO, and Zenith Bank, helping to cushion what could have been a steeper decline.

SEPLAT led the value chart with N13.19 billion worth of shares traded, representing 37.82% of total market value.

JAPAULGOLD topped the volume chart with 77.66 million shares, accounting for 15.58% of total volume.

The session’s standout performer remained First HoldCo, whose shares surged 9.96% to close at a record N87.25, lifting its market capitalisation above N3.8 trillion for the first time. The stock has now gained 55.66% month-to-date and more than doubled since the start of the year, supported by sustained institutional demand, recapitalisation progress and improving earnings expectations.

What you should know:

Thursday’s trading session highlights the growing influence of heavyweight stocks on overall market direction.

Although gainers outnumbered losers, the sharp decline in BUA Cement alone was sufficient to outweigh strong advances across much of the banking sector

The divergence between a positive market breadth and a negative index close also suggests that investor sentiment remains constructive, with profit-taking concentrated in selected blue-chip names rather than reflecting widespread selling pressure.

Analysts expect the market to remain broadly resilient as investors continue repositioning ahead of the half-year earnings season. However, profit-taking in recently appreciated heavyweight counters—particularly within the industrial goods sector—could continue to generate intermittent volatility even as banking stocks maintain strong momentum.