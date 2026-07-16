That Good Media to launch TGM Academy, Nigeria’s first dedicated talent management training institution, with Industry leadership roundtable

That Good Media (TGM), one of Nigeria's leading public relations and strategic communications agency with expertise spanning talent management, influencer sourcing, personal branding, media relations and reputation management, has announced the launch of TGM Academy, the country's first institution dedicated exclusively to the professional development of talent managers.

That Good Media (TGM), one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and strategic communications agency with expertise spanning talent management, influencer sourcing, personal branding, media relations and reputation management, has announced the launch of TGM Academy, the country’s first institution dedicated exclusively to the professional development of talent managers.

Scheduled to launch in September 2026, the Academy is designed to equip aspiring and practising talent managers with the knowledge, skills and industry exposure required to support the growth of Nigeria’s rapidly expanding creative economy.

Ahead of the Academy’s official launch, That Good Media will convene the Talent Management Leadership Roundtable on 28 July 2026 at Abora Suites, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The roundtable is being organised in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Megowa, a digital platform connecting Nollywood talent with industry opportunities, training and resources across the African creative landscape, and the French Consulate under the leadership of His Excellency Marc Fonbaustier.

The event is strictly by invitation and will convene a carefully curated audience of senior talent managers, entertainment executives, brand leaders, diplomats, cultural institutions, media executives, creatives and key decision makers whose work is shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative economy.

Held under the theme, “Talent Management as Critical Infrastructure for Cultural Exchange and the Creative Economy,” the roundtable will bring together talent managers, entertainment executives, creatives, brand leaders, diplomats, media professionals, production companies, streaming platforms, cultural institutions and business leaders to examine the evolving role of talent management as a strategic enabler of commercial growth, international collaboration and cultural exchange.

Nigeria has established itself as one of Africa’s leading creative hubs, producing globally recognised artists, actors, filmmakers, influencers and creators. However, despite the industry’s remarkable growth, there remains a significant gap in the professional structures that support creative talent.

While talent management has become increasingly important in helping creatives access international opportunities, build sustainable careers and create long term commercial value, the profession has lacked structured education, recognised standards and dedicated capacity building platforms. TGM Academy was established to address this gap by professionalising talent management as a viable career path while developing a new generation of globally competitive managers capable of strengthening Nigeria’s creative ecosystem.

Designed as a high level knowledge exchange rather than a conventional conference, the Talent Management Leadership Roundtable will create a platform for honest conversations around the future of talent management and its role in driving the creative economy.

Participants will explore how professional management contributes to the long term success of creatives, what brands expect before entering partnerships, how managers can build trusted relationships with corporate organisations, and how diplomatic missions and international cultural institutions engage with the creative sector through cultural exchange programmes, festivals and international collaborations. The discussions will also examine the structures, competencies and ethical standards required for Nigerian talent managers to compete successfully within global markets.

Insights generated during the roundtable will directly inform the curriculum, partnerships and learning framework of TGM Academy ahead of its official launch. Beyond shaping the Academy’s programmes, the conversations are expected to produce practical recommendations that strengthen collaboration between creatives, brands, talent managers, media organisations, diplomatic institutions and international partners.

The roundtable will also serve as the official launchpad for the TGM Academy Scholarship Fund, an initiative established to ensure that talented aspiring talent managers are not excluded from world class professional education because of financial limitations. Through the Scholarship Fund, corporate organisations, development agencies, diplomatic missions, foundations and industry leaders will be invited to sponsor deserving participants, reinforcing a collective commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive talent management ecosystem capable of supporting Nigeria’s creative economy for generations to come.

The event will further introduce Megowa as a strategic digital platform designed to connect talent, managers, brands, platforms, cultural institutions and international stakeholders through a trusted professional network.

As TGM Academy develops talent management professionals, Megowa is expected to provide the infrastructure that enables those professionals to access international opportunities, establish strategic partnerships and participate more actively in the global creative economy. Discussions with diplomatic missions and international organisations will explore how the platform can facilitate cultural exchange, support cross border collaborations and strengthen Nigeria’s presence within international creative industries.

The launch of TGM Academy represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s creative economy, positioning talent management as a recognised profession while establishing the institutional structures needed to support the next generation of creative leaders and strengthen the country’s global cultural influence.

About That Good Media

That Good Media is a leading 360 degree public relations and strategic communications agency with expertise spanning talent management, influencer sourcing, personal branding, media relations and reputation management.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Toyosi Etim Effiong, the agency develops industry defining solutions that strengthen brands, shape public conversations and drive sustainable impact across Nigeria’s business and creative sectors.