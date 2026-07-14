Lagos govt attributes flooding to rising lagoon water levels

The Lagos State Government has attributed the flooding being experienced in some parts of the state to rising lagoon water levels, saying the elevated water level is preventing stormwater from draining effectively.

The Lagos State Government has attributed the flooding being experienced in some parts of the state to rising lagoon water levels, saying the elevated water level is preventing stormwater from draining effectively.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his official X account on Monday.

The explanation comes as several parts of Lagos have experienced flooding since the start of the rainy season, following heavy rainfall that has once again disrupted movement and affected residents across the state.

What they are saying

According to Wahab, the flooding is largely due to a significant rise in the lagoon water level, which has increased by about one metre. He explained that the elevated lagoon level is preventing stormwater from flowing from drainage channels into the lagoon, resulting in temporary flooding in some affected areas.

“The flooding currently being experienced in some parts of Lagos is largely attributable to a significant rise in the lagoon water level, which has increased by approximately one metre.”

“This elevated lagoon level is impeding the effective discharge of stormwater from drainage channels into the lagoon, resulting in temporary flooding in some areas.”

The commissioner added that as rainfall subsides and the lagoon water level gradually recedes, the accumulated stormwater on flooded roads and streets is expected to drain away naturally.

He appealed to residents to remain patient and exercise caution while the situation normalises, noting that relevant government agencies are closely monitoring developments and will continue implementing measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding.

Get up to speed

The Lagos State Government has consistently maintained that the city’s flooding is driven by a combination of its coastal geography, climate change and long-term environmental changes that have reduced its capacity to cope with heavy rainfall. Speaking during a previous Nairametrics X Space on flooding, Wahab highlighted several structural factors behind the recurring challenge.

About one-third of Lagos consists of lagoons, rivers, swamps and streams, while some parts of the state, particularly the Lagos Island corridor, lie below sea level, making flooding difficult to avoid.

Wahab identified rapid urbanisation, the loss of wetlands and mangroves, illegal land reclamation in coastal communities, and tidal locking, where high lagoon or sea levels temporarily prevent stormwater from draining into the lagoon, as major contributors to flooding.

He noted that these environmental and geographical realities have made flood management increasingly challenging despite ongoing government interventions.

The government has repeatedly argued that addressing flooding requires both improved drainage infrastructure and long-term environmental management.

Experts’ views

Experts who spoke to Nairametrics said the current rise in lagoon water levels is consistent with the broader environmental challenges facing Lagos. They also stressed the need for stronger long-term investments in flood resilience.

Urban planner Tpl. Niyi Aderohunmu said the replacement of wetlands and mangroves with residential and commercial developments has significantly reduced Lagos’ natural ability to absorb stormwater, while geographer Abeeb Babajide Ajagbe said continued development in flood-prone areas has weakened the city’s natural flood defences.

Environmental resource management expert Gbenga Oloniniran attributed worsening floods to unregulated urban expansion and the loss of natural barriers.

Independent researcher Tonami Playman argued that Lagos lacks large-scale flood mitigation infrastructure capable of temporarily storing excess stormwater during extreme rainfall.

The experts recommended stronger protection of wetlands, stricter development control, expanded drainage and pumping infrastructure, and long-term investment in flood storage systems alongside conventional drainage networks.

The experts maintained that combining engineered flood-control systems with environmental conservation would improve the state’s long-term resilience to flooding.

What you should know

According to the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, the Lagos State Government has in recent months desilted drainage channels through the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG), issued flood advisories ahead of the rainy season, and removed structures obstructing drainage alignments.

In September 2025, the state unveiled a long-term flood management strategy centred on a blue-green drainage network using estate lakes, canals, pumps, flap gates, and wetland restoration to temporarily store and release stormwater.

The strategy includes enforcing drainage rights of way and requiring major developments to incorporate on-site water retention measures.

Experts who spoke to Nairametrics said Lagos could draw lessons from cities such as Tokyo, Chicago and Kuala Lumpur, which have invested in engineered flood-control systems to manage excess stormwater.

They argued that similar investments, alongside conventional drainage networks, are critical to strengthening Lagos’ long-term flood resilience.