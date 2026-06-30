NCC framework: Coursera, Google Classroom may get zero-rated data in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is working on a new framework that will give Nigerians zero-rated access to educational websites, including platforms such as Coursera, Google Classroom, among others.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is working on a new framework that will give Nigerians zero-rated access to educational websites, including platforms such as Coursera, Google Classroom, among others.

Zero-rated access means Nigerians will be able to use the selected educational sites without data.

According to the consultation paper on the framework seen by Nairametrics, the initiative is aimed at expanding equitable access to digital educational resources and supporting national learning outcomes and digital literacy.

What they are saying

The NCC noted that the framework responds to stakeholders’ calls for the telecoms industry to leverage its unique position in providing digital infrastructure for national socio-economic growth to address the digital exclusion of a large percentage of Nigerian students who are unable to afford digital access.

It said this prompted the Commission to set up a Joint Committee of the regulator and industry players to implement the framework.

“Based on its initial evaluation, the Joint Committee finds compelling justification for utilizing a Zero-Rated Data Access programme to close inclusion gaps amongst Nigeria’s most critical population segment.

“The Joint Committee believes that national economic growth and competitiveness will be enhanced by ensuring that Nigerian students can easily access the most current digital education platforms being utilized by their peers globally,” the NCC stated in the consultation paper.

The Commission, however, noted that the programme could only be successfully implemented on the foundation of comprehensive stakeholder evaluation and a workable and sustainable implementation framework based on input from interested stakeholders.

More Insights

According to the consultation paper, the Committee is seeking inputs from all industry stakeholders on considerations for whitelisting education content on platforms such as:

National curriculum-aligned materials (Basic, Secondary, Tertiary)

Accredited e-learning platforms/resources by Federal Ministry of Education or recognized body (WAEC, NECO, NBTE, NUC)

Digital libraries, journals, and research repositories

Public-interest resources (e.g., e-library, literacy tools)

Teacher training platforms

In addition, they also want the stakeholders to decide whether access should be limited to the .edu domains and websites maintained by government-approved formal education institutions or to extend to a wider list of platforms such as “Google Classroom, Coursera, Nigerian Virtual Library, and Nigeria Learning Passport.”

The NCC has scheduled a public consultation forum on the framework to be held in Abuja on the 14th of July 2026.

What you should know

While this is still under consideration, a zero-rated access to platforms such as Coursera would bring huge relief to thousands of Nigerians learning on the platform.

Last month, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government has partnered with Coursera to launch the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a programme designed to equip 36,000 Nigerian youths with globally recognised digital certifications.

The programme is part of efforts to expand access to digital education and prepare young Nigerians for emerging opportunities in the global technology economy.

It focuses on high-demand fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing and Software Engineering.

Before that, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had also been running a digital skills acquisition programme in partnership with Coursera, with several participants using the platform to acquire knowledge on a daily basis.