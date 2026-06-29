Lagos orders demolition of structures blocking drainage channels in Agungi, Ajiran

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures obstructing drainage channels and canal rights of way in Agungi, Ajiran and Ikota as part of efforts to tackle persistent flooding in the affected communities.

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures obstructing drainage channels and canal rights of way in Agungi, Ajiran and Ikota as part of efforts to tackle persistent flooding in the affected communities.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Government via its official Facebook page on Monday.

According to the government, the enforcement exercise will involve reopening blocked drainage channels and removing developments found to have encroached on drainage alignments and waterways.

The announcement comes as several parts of Lagos have experienced flooding in recent days following persistent rainfall across the state.

What they are saying

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the announcement after inspecting critical drainage infrastructure and flood mitigation projects in Lekki, Agungi, Ikota and Ajiran.

The inspection, which followed repeated reports of flooding in Agungi despite the completion of major drainage infrastructure more than two years ago, uncovered what the government described as a major obstruction at the Ajiran outfall channel.

“The Lagos State Government has declared that it will immediately remove all illegal structures obstructing canals and drainage channels’ right of way along Agungi, Ajiran and Ikota areas of the State,” the statement read in part.

According to Wahab, a land-owning family had illegally blocked the outlet of a primary drainage channel leading into the Lagos Lagoon, preventing stormwater from flowing freely out of the community.

He explained that the drainage system was designed to discharge floodwater by gravity into the lagoon, adding that blocking the outlet had significantly reduced its effectiveness.

More insights

Wahab said the government had directed that the blocked channel be reopened immediately in the overriding public interest.

He stressed that while the government respects legitimate land ownership and Certificates of Occupancy, no individual or family has the right to obstruct natural waterways or public drainage infrastructure.

The commissioner added that the flooding experienced in Agungi and Ajiran is linked to a dedicated drainage channel that conveys stormwater through Chevron Drive into the Lagos Lagoon, warning that any obstruction leaves residents vulnerable to severe flooding despite public investment in drainage infrastructure.

Wahab also disclosed that officials inspected Megamond Estate in Ikota, where developers were found to have reclaimed part of the Ikota River and commenced construction without obtaining the required environmental and drainage approvals.

He said enforcement and abatement notices had previously been served on the developers but were ignored, adding that illegal structures erected on reclaimed drainage alignments would be removed.

The commissioner reiterated that developers undertaking projects on wetlands or water-related sites must obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and, where applicable, Wetland Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources before commencing construction.

He warned that the state government would continue removing illegal reclamations and developments that violate environmental laws while urging residents to report blocked drainage channels and other environmental infractions.

Get up to speed

In July 2025, Wahab attributed flash flooding across parts of Lagos to a natural phenomenon known as tidal lock-up, caused by high tide levels from the Atlantic Ocean and the Lagos Lagoon.

According to him, elevated tidal levels temporarily prevented stormwater from draining into the sea, causing rainwater to back up, particularly in low-lying areas of the city.

He also cautioned residents against dumping waste into gutters and drainage channels, stressing that such practices obstruct water flow and worsen flooding.

In September 2025, the Lagos State Government unveiled plans to integrate estate lakes, canals and pumps into a comprehensive flood management system within 24 months to reduce flooding across the city.

The initiative targets areas most vulnerable to tide-locked flooding by creating a Blue-Green Network linking estate lakes, canals and green corridors to temporarily store and gradually release rainwater, preventing drainage systems from being overwhelmed during heavy rainfall.

The medium-term strategy also includes installing flap gates and pilot pumps at tide-sensitive outfalls, intensifying enforcement of canal rights of way, completing secondary drainage planning, restoring key wetlands and updating building codes to require major developments to include on-site rainwater retention systems.

What you should know

Earlier in June 2026, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved N83.2 billion to mitigate the impact of anticipated flooding and other climate-related emergencies across the country.

The council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, approved the funding under the Anticipatory Action Task Force (AATF), noting that proactive intervention is essential to reducing the impact of disasters.

The approval followed a report by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which estimated that Nigeria and other African countries lose about $12.7 billion annually to disaster-related damage to infrastructure and buildings.

The council stressed the need to shift from reactive emergency response to proactive disaster risk management.

In 2025, President Bola Tinubu approved the release of N16.7 billion for the reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State after it was destroyed by flooding.

He also approved N2 billion in June last year for the reconstruction of homes affected by the Mokwa flood disaster in Niger State.