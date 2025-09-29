Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to integrate estate lakes, canals, and pumps into a comprehensive flood management system within the next 24 months, aiming to reduce flooding across the city.

Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, shared the details via his official X account, emphasizing that the initiative targets areas most vulnerable to tide-locked flooding.

The plan will create a Blue-Green Network linking estate lakes, canals, and green corridors to temporarily store and gradually release rainwater, preventing drainage systems from being overwhelmed during heavy rainfall.

The medium-term strategy also includes installing flap gates and pilot pumps at tide-sensitive outfalls and intensifying enforcement of canal rights-of-way, building on canal restoration work already completed.

“Next steps (6–24 months):

“Build a Lekki Blue-Green Network linking estate lakes, canals, and green corridors to store and slowly release water.

“Install flap gates and pilot pumps at the most tide-sensitive outfalls.

“Intensify enforcement of canal rights-of-way, building on channel restoration already achieved,” the post read in part.

Wahab highlighted actions already underway between 2023 and 2025. He noted that maintenance has been conducted on roughly 579 km of secondary collectors across 693 sites and 309 km of primary channels.

Emergency Flood Action Group (EFAG) rapid-response teams have cleared about 444 km of drains, while 40.3 km of encroached channels have been restored.

In addition, 218 new channels have been awarded for construction, adding around 1,500 km when completed. Pumps are being installed where needed, and early-warning measures, including daily forecasts and water-level monitoring, are in place.

More insights

In the immediate term, Wahab revealed that the government is intensifying silt and trash clearance at known choke points. Debris screens are being installed on culverts to prevent blockages. The state is also piloting estate lakes and on-plot detention systems to store excess water during extreme rainfall.

Looking further ahead, Lagos’ long-term plans over the next two to eight years include adding pumped drainage cells in the lowest basins.

He added that secondary-drain planning will be completed, and drainage easements will be locked in to protect canal space. Key wetlands will be restored, and building codes will be updated so major new developments provide on-site retention and detention systems.

Wahab emphasized that Lagos’ flat, coastal geography makes the city particularly vulnerable to flash flooding.

He stressed that the phased flood management strategy—linking immediate, medium-term, and long-term measures—is designed to minimize disruptions for residents. It also aims to make the city more resilient to the effects of climate change.