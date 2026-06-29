Iranian cyberattacks on Israel triple to 4,800 amid conflict

Iranian cyberattacks targeting Israel tripled in June 2026 compared with the same period last year, rising from about 1,600 incidents to approximately 4,800, according to Reuters, citing Israel’s top cybersecurity official.

Iranian cyberattacks targeting Israel tripled in June 2026 compared with the same period last year, rising from about 1,600 incidents to approximately 4,800, according to Reuters, citing Israel’s top cybersecurity official.

The surge followed the launch of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, with Reuters reporting that the figures were disclosed by Israel’s National Cyber Directorate chief, Yossi Karadi, in an interview with a German newspaper, Die Welt, on Monday.

Karadi said the attacks have been directed at critical infrastructure, central organisations, small and medium-sized companies, and the general public, with law practices and accounting firms among the smaller targets hit.

What he is saying

According to Reuters, Yossi Karadi told Die Welt that Israeli authorities recorded about 1,600 hostile cyber incidents in June 2025 during Israeli military operations against Iran.

However, the number of cyberattacks surged to approximately 4,800 in June 2026, representing a threefold increase in hostile cyber activity over the same period, he told the newspaper.

Karadi said Israel has so far managed to defend its most critical systems, but warned that the threat environment in cyberspace operates without pause or ceasefire.

“Some groups are very skilled. We can handle them, but we have to take them seriously. Unlike in the kinetic realm, there’s no ceasefire in cyberspace,” he said.

“So far — and hopefully it stays that way — we’ve managed to fend off attacks on critical infrastructure,” he added.

More insights

Karadi said companies that were easier to penetrate often had their computer systems wiped entirely as a result of successful intrusions, though he declined to name any of the affected organisations.

Iran typically denies carrying out hacking campaigns against other countries while simultaneously reporting cyberattacks against its own systems.

This is a position it has maintained consistently across multiple years of documented offensive cyber activity attributed to Iranian state-linked actors by Western and Israeli intelligence agencies.

Iran and Israel have been locked in a growing cyber conflict, with both sides targeting critical infrastructure and digital systems as part of broader hostilities.

What you should know

Earlier this year, Nairametrics reported that Israel has reportedly targeted Iran’s South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas reserve, in a move that marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

According to Reuters, Iranian authorities confirmed that parts of the facility, including gas storage tanks and sections of a refinery, were damaged. The attack forced workers to evacuate as emergency teams responded to a fire at the site.

Iran has threatened retaliation following the strike, warning neighbouring Gulf countries that their energy infrastructure could become targets if further attacks are carried out.