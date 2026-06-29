Nigerian Navy seizes 22,870 litres of illegally refined diesel in Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted approximately 22,870 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, during an intelligence-led operation in Rivers State under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted approximately 22,870 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, during an intelligence-led operation in Rivers State under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

The seizure was disclosed in an operational report issued on Sunday by the Director of Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho.

The operation was carried out by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH in the Orashi Forest area of Okolomade Community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, which borders Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

What the Navy is saying

According to Folorunsho, the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of illegally refined petroleum products through creek channels in the area.

“On arrival, the patrol team intercepted a wooden boat conveying 36 sacks of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) along an adjoining creek.”

“To further exploit the intelligence, aerial surveillance was conducted using a drone, leading to the identification of additional concealed stockpiles hidden under vegetation and inside ponds within the general area.”

“A detailed search subsequently led to the recovery of an additional 45 sacks of suspected illegally refined AGO concealed at different locations, bringing the total recovery to 81 sacks containing approximately 22,870 litres.”

He added that the intercepted wooden boat, which was allegedly used to transport the illegal products, was also seized during the operation.

More insights

The Navy said the recovered products and the wooden boat were handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

The operation denied suspected oil thieves access to both the recovered diesel and the vessel used for transportation.

The use of drone surveillance enabled naval personnel to uncover concealed stockpiles hidden under vegetation and inside ponds.

The operation forms part of the Navy’s ongoing intelligence-driven campaign to dismantle illegal refining networks across the Niger Delta.

The service noted that disrupting the logistics chain supporting illegal refining activities remains a key objective of Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

What you should know

Crude oil theft and illegal refining continue to pose major challenges to Nigeria’s oil industry, resulting in significant revenue losses, environmental degradation and damage to critical oil infrastructure.

Security agencies have intensified intelligence-led operations across the Niger Delta to curb pipeline vandalism and illegal refining.

The Federal Government has repeatedly identified crude oil theft as a major obstacle to achieving higher crude production targets.

Last week, Nairametrics reported that Nigerian Navy recovered approximately 63,290 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Operation DELTA SENTINEL has become one of the Nigerian Navy’s principal strategies for combating crude oil theft, illegal refining and petroleum product smuggling across the Niger Delta.

On June 19, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Navy intercepted approximately 103,500 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel and uncovered a suspected illicit petroleum distribution route in Rivers State.

Between January and March 2026, the operation led to the dismantling of 22 illegal refining sites and the recovery of more than 457,000 litres of stolen crude oil and refined petroleum products.