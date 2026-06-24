Zedcrest Securities, the stockbroking subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, has launched stocks trading on the Zedcrest Wealth App, enabling clients to buy and sell shares of over 150 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) directly from their mobile devices. The launch represents another milestone in Zedcrest Group’s vision of building a more connected financial services […]

Zedcrest Securities, the stockbroking subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, has launched stocks trading on the Zedcrest Wealth App, enabling clients to buy and sell shares of over 150 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) directly from their mobile devices.

The launch represents another milestone in Zedcrest Group’s vision of building a more connected financial services ecosystem that improves access to capital, investment opportunities, and financial markets across Africa.

By bringing together the expertise of its asset management, securities trading, investment banking, global markets, and consumer finance businesses, the Group continues to develop solutions that support capital formation, strengthen businesses, empower households, and contribute to the long-term growth and resilience of African economies.

Through this integration, clients of Zedcrest Wealth can now access stocks alongside a broad range of existing investment products, including money market funds, treasury bills, commercial papers, corporate investments, and other fixed-income instruments, creating a more comprehensive and efficient investment experience.

As one of Africa’s leading financial powerhouses, Zedcrest Group operates across asset management, securities trading, investment banking, consumer finance, and global markets. By leveraging the capabilities of its various subsidiaries, the Group continues to develop innovative solutions that improve access to financial opportunities while supporting wealth creation, capital formation, and economic growth across Africa.

The stocks trading capability is powered by Zedcrest Securities, a Trading License Holder of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and reflects the Group’s commitment to leveraging the strengths of its businesses to deliver greater value to clients.

Rather than operating as standalone entities, Zedcrest’s subsidiaries are designed to work together, combining institutional expertise, technology, and market access to create a more connected financial ecosystem. The launch demonstrates how the Group’s stockbroking and asset management businesses can collaborate to simplify access to capital markets while maintaining the highest standards of execution and governance.

This development builds on Zedcrest Group’s acquisition of RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers Limited in 2024, which was subsequently rebranded as Zedcrest Securities. The acquisition significantly strengthened the Group’s securities business and expanded its capabilities across the Nigerian capital markets landscape.

As investor interest in equities and long-term wealth creation continues to grow, the timing presents a compelling opportunity for individuals, corporates, and institutions seeking greater access to the Nigerian stock market through a platform backed by institutional expertise and market credibility.

Commenting on the launch, Renah Osiemi, Managing Director, Asset Management, said:

“At Zedcrest, our focus has always been to provide clients with seamless access to the tools and opportunities they need to build long-term wealth. The addition of equities significantly expands the investment options available on the platform and reinforces our commitment to delivering a more comprehensive investment experience. Through our partnership with Zedcrest Securities, clients can now access a broader range of asset classes within a single ecosystem and make more informed investment decisions.”

Also speaking on the launch, Simbiat Bada, Managing Director, Stockbroking, said:

“This launch reflects the strength of the Zedcrest Group model. By combining the market expertise and execution capabilities of Zedcrest Securities with the digital infrastructure and client reach of the Zedcrest Wealth App, we are making it easier for more investors to participate in the Stocks market. Our goal is not only to improve access but also to ensure investors can engage the market with confidence through a platform backed by institutional-grade execution and strong governance standards.”

The launch is anchored on the campaign theme, “Take Your Position” — a call to action encouraging investors to move beyond observation and participate actively in the opportunities available within the capital markets. Beyond investing, the theme reflects the importance of ownership, wealth creation, and taking deliberate steps toward long-term financial growth.

To mark the launch, Zedcrest Securities will waive brokerage fees for an initial 3-month period for new users who carry out trades on the Zedcrest Wealth App, providing investors with an opportunity to begin trading while reducing the cost of market participation.

With this launch, clients can now monitor, manage, and grow their investments across multiple asset classes through a single platform, creating a more seamless and integrated investment journey powered by the collective strength of the Zedcrest Group.

The market is open.

Take Your Position.

About Zedcrest Wealth

The Zedcrest Wealth App is the digital investment platform of Zedcrest Investment Managers, the asset management subsidiary of Zedcrest Group. The platform provides individuals, corporates, and institutional investors with seamless access to a wide range of investment and wealth management solutions. Through a diversified suite of products, including money market funds, treasury bills, mutual funds, corporate investments, fixed-income securities, and equities, the Zedcrest Wealth App empowers investors to preserve, grow, and manage their wealth through a secure and intuitive digital experience.