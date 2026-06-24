Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has been awarded the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Green Building Certification for its Head Office in Lagos, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to sustainable operations and responsible business practices. The EDGE Green Building Certification recognises Standard Chartered’s investment in sustainable building practices and resource-efficient […]

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has been awarded the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Green Building Certification for its Head Office in Lagos, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to sustainable operations and responsible business practices.

The EDGE Green Building Certification recognises Standard Chartered’s investment in sustainable building practices and resource-efficient operations, including energy efficiency, water conservation and reduced embodied carbon in materials.

The certification of the Bank’s Head Office reflects its broader ambition to embed sustainability across its operations while contributing to a more resilient built environment.

In his welcome remarks, Deji Adelagun, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, said, “This certification reflects our commitment to embedding sustainability into the way we operate and create long-term value. It demonstrates that we are not only supporting our clients and communities on their transition journeys, but also holding ourselves to the same high standards. We are proud that our Head Office in Lagos now stands as a strong example of how responsible business practices can deliver both environmental impact and operational resilience.”

Commenting on the significance of the certification, Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Nigeria, said, “Standard Chartered has shown that sustainability begins at home by holding its own offices to the same standards it encourages among its clients. As part of the World Bank Group, IFC sees resource-efficient buildings as central to lower-carbon, more resilient growth, and Nigeria’s commercial sector is well positioned to lead that change. Through EDGE, we are pleased to support institutions making this commitment, and we hope this certification inspires others across the market to follow.”

Celestine Aruoture, Head, Commercial Real Estate and Services, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, added, “Achieving EDGE certification for our Nigeria Head Office reflects our strong commitment to sustainable operations and responsible growth. By integrating energy, water and material efficiency into our workplace, we are reducing our environmental footprint while creating a more resilient and future-ready environment for our colleagues and clients.”

Dr MKO Balogun, EDGE Expert and Group CEO, GPFI Holdings Ltd, said, “Our decision to work with the Bank to achieve this certification reflects our commitment to advancing the adoption of EDGE across Africa. Standard Chartered’s Head Office in Nigeria demonstrates that the dedication of a building owner, alongside a strong commercial real estate team, is critical to a successful certification process.

We are delighted to be part of this milestone and to continue supporting the adoption of green building systems among building owners and occupiers. We are equally encouraged by the opportunity to remain involved in sustaining the measures that earned this certification and in pursuing even higher building performance.”

The certification highlights how commercial buildings can improve efficiency, lower operating costs and support lower-carbon growth in Nigeria’s built environment. Standard Chartered’s Head Office achieved 20.85% energy savings, 23.53% water savings and a 99% reduction in embodied carbon in materials, driven by measures such as roof insulation, high-performance glazing, efficient cooling systems and water-efficient fixtures.

EDGE is a globally recognised green building standard designed to make buildings more resource efficient. The certification process involves a rigorous assessment of a building’s design and construction, including independent third-party audits, to ensure it meets high sustainability standards.