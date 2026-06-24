As anticipation builds towards the 20th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS @20 – Legacy Edition), some of Nigeria’s most influential institutions in housing finance, construction, and homeownership promotion have taken the lead as Power Sponsors of the landmark event.

FirstBank of Nigeria Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) have thrown their weight behind the historic edition scheduled to hold from 13th to 18th July, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The organisers disclosed that the participation of these institutions is expected to create unprecedented opportunities for prospective home buyers, real estate investors, developers, cooperatives, and housing stakeholders seeking practical solutions to housing needs.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Africa International Housing Show, Festus Adebayo, the 20th Anniversary Edition is designed to go beyond discussions by connecting home seekers directly with institutions that can help them achieve their housing dreams.

“Whether you are looking for affordable housing, luxury homes, mortgage financing, construction materials, home interiors, or investment opportunities, AIHS @20 is the place to be. We are bringing together the entire housing value chain under one roof,” he said.

Prospective home buyers attending the event will have the opportunity to interact directly with mortgage institutions, housing finance providers, developers, cooperative housing schemes, commercial banks, and development finance institutions offering various pathways to homeownership.

FirstBank is expected to showcase innovative financial solutions and housing-related banking products that can support aspiring homeowners and real estate investors.

Dangote Cement, Africa’s leading cement manufacturer, will demonstrate how local production and innovative building solutions can contribute to reducing construction costs and improving housing affordability across the continent.

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) will provide participants with information on the National Housing Fund Scheme, mortgage opportunities, rent-to-own initiatives, cooperative housing programmes, and other pathways available to Nigerians seeking affordable homeownership.

Similarly, MREIF is expected to highlight innovative housing finance mechanisms and investment opportunities designed to unlock affordable housing delivery for low-income and informal sector workers.

The organisers revealed that AIHS @20 will feature dedicated sessions where prospective homeowners can meet directly with officials from FMBN, MREIF, mortgage banks, developers, housing cooperatives, and financial institutions to discuss eligibility requirements, financing options, and available housing products.

In addition to housing finance, participants will have access to hundreds of exhibitors showcasing building materials, paints, roofing products, tiles, home interiors, elevators, smart home technologies, alternative building systems, and modern construction solutions.

The organisers further revealed that over 350 exhibitors from Nigeria and different countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have already secured exhibition spaces for the event, underscoring the growing international appeal of the Africa International Housing Show.

According to the organisers, the exhibition halls will feature leading real estate developers, mortgage institutions, commercial banks, building material manufacturers, construction companies, PropTech firms, home interior brands, housing cooperatives, and innovative housing solution providers.

They also disclosed that several Ministers responsible for Housing, Urban Development, Lands, Infrastructure, and Economic Planning from different African countries have confirmed participation, alongside senior government officials, parliamentarians, development finance institutions (DFIs), multilateral agencies, investors, and private sector leaders.

Key development partners, housing finance institutions, international investors, and regional organisations are expected to use the platform to explore partnerships, showcase innovative housing initiatives, and engage in high-level discussions aimed at addressing Africa’s housing deficit.

The organisers noted that the strong level of participation already recorded demonstrates the confidence stakeholders have in AIHS as Africa’s leading housing and construction platform and reinforces its position as the continent’s foremost marketplace for housing investment, policy dialogue, business networking, innovation, and deal-making.

With the theme, “Housing Solutions for Low Income and Informal Workers in Africa,” AIHS @20 is expected to attract over 20,000 participants, more than 400 exhibitors, delegates from over 25 countries, and some of the continent’s most influential decision-makers in housing, finance, construction, and urban development.

The event will also feature high-level ministerial roundtables, housing finance forums, investment sessions, CEO dialogues, innovation showcases, business-to-business meetings, cooperative housing sessions, youth housing programmes, and strategic deal-signing opportunities designed to accelerate housing delivery across Africa.

The organisers have therefore urged prospective homeowners, developers, investors, cooperatives, artisans, construction professionals, manufacturers, and members of the public to take advantage of the unique opportunities available during the six-day event.

“Many people dream of owning a home but do not know where to start. AIHS brings together the institutions, products, experts, and opportunities needed to turn those dreams into reality. Whether you want to buy, build, finance, furnish, or invest in a home, AIHS @20 is your one-stop destination,” Adebayo stated.

Africa International Housing Show (AIHS @20 – Legacy Edition) will hold from 13th to 18th July, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria.

Theme:

Housing Solutions for Low Income and Informal Workers in Africa.

Africa International Housing Show (AIHS)

Where Housing Dreams Are Fulfilled.