First phase to feature a first-of-its-kind dancing musical fountain in West Africa alongside a range of waterfront leisure and entertainment experiences. Abuja is set to welcome a landmark new waterfront destination as Akida Hills embarks on the development of a major leisure and tourism hub at Jabi Lake. Anchored by a first-of-its-kind dancing musical fountain […]

First phase to feature a first-of-its-kind dancing musical fountain in West Africa alongside a range of waterfront leisure and entertainment experiences.

Abuja is set to welcome a landmark new waterfront destination as Akida Hills embarks on the development of a major leisure and tourism hub at Jabi Lake.

Anchored by a first-of-its-kind dancing musical fountain in West Africa and a range of immersive attractions, the destination is expected to redefine how residents and visitors experience one of Abuja’s most iconic locations when it launches in December 2026.

The development forms part of the ongoing transformation of the Jabi Lake waterfront into a premier leisure, tourism, and lifestyle destination.

Akida Hills, a Nigerian mixed-use real estate and destination development company, has been allocated a 3.36-hectare development site within the approximately 14-hectare waterfront district, where it will deliver a phased mix of recreational, entertainment, and public leisure experiences.

Speaking on the agreement, Kayode Bamisile, Founder, Akida Hills, said:

“Jabi Lake represents one of the most significant opportunities to create a world-class waterfront destination in Africa. Through this development, we aim to deliver experiences that attract residents, visitors, and tourists year-round while contributing to economic growth, job creation, and Nigeria’s tourism appeal. Our vision is to establish Jabi as a defining waterfront destination for the continent – one that demonstrates the transformative power of destination-led development and reimagines how people experience a city”.

Phase 1 of the development, scheduled for completion in December 2026, will introduce the destination’s first operational attractions, including dining and leisure experiences, water-based activities, structured weekly programming, a seasonal lights festival, and the dancing musical fountain as its signature attraction. Additional experiences and amenities will be introduced in subsequent phases as the destination evolves.

Designed as a central landmark within the waterfront experience, the dancing musical fountain will combine choreographed water displays, synchronised lighting, and music to create a distinctive evening attraction and focal point for visitor engagement.

Upon completion, the development is expected to serve as a major hub for tourism, recreation, entertainment, and community engagement, further strengthening Abuja’s position as a leading leisure and lifestyle destination.

Construction and implementation activities will progress in phases, with additional announcements on attractions, programming, and commercial partnerships expected ahead of the December 2026 launch.