Facebook is relaunching Creator Studio as a standalone AI-powered companion app designed to help creators grow on the platform, the company announced on Wednesday.

Facebook is relaunching Creator Studio as a standalone AI-powered companion app designed to help creators grow on the platform, the company announced on Wednesday.

The tech giant is unveiling the Creator Studio while simultaneously redesigning its in-app creator tools and splitting its Professional Dashboard into two distinct products for creators and businesses.

It described the new Creator Studio as an AI-first experience that personalises strategy, surfaces daily priorities, and helps creators manage community engagement, all from a dedicated space separate from the main Facebook app.

Facebook said it is currently working with a small community of creators to build and refine the app before a broader launch, with a waitlist now open for early access.

What Facebook is saying

Facebook said the new Creator Studio is built around how creators actually work, with AI embedded at the app’s foundation. It is also designed to show creators how to succeed.

“We’re reintroducing Facebook Creator Studio – this time as an AI-powered app that shows you exactly what to do next to succeed on Facebook, allowing you to meet your goals faster and with less effort,” the company announced.

“We’re building the new Facebook Creator Studio app around how you work, removing the distractions within the Facebook app and bringing what’s most important to the forefront,” it added.

Meta said Creator Studio will know a creator’s voice, audience, and goals from the moment it is first opened, with a fully integrated creator assistant accessible from anywhere in the app for brainstorming, content questions, and personalised guidance on growing reach, engagement, or earnings.

Daily priorities such as assessing a post’s performance, tracking progress toward goals, and flagging comments that need replies will be prominently displayed each time the app is opened, alongside tailored recommendations and trend tracking within a creator’s content niche.

On community engagement, Facebook said Creator Studio includes an AI-powered comment tool that identifies the most important comments and drafts replies in the creator’s own voice.

“You can edit and approve the drafted replies before posting, so you’ll maintain control throughout the entire process,” the company said.

More insights

Facebook is also redesigning the creator tools inside the main Facebook app, splitting the existing Professional Dashboard, which previously served both creators and businesses with the same interface, into two separate products over the next couple of months.

Creator Dashboard will serve as the dedicated home for creator tools and detailed analytics, while a separate Business Dashboard will be built specifically for business users, giving each audience a more focused and relevant experience.

As part of the broader refresh, Facebook said it has recently added a content calendar for visual planning and scheduling, bulk upload for publishing multiple videos simultaneously, and advanced insights to the web experience, with more updates to follow.

What you should know

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that Meta has unveiled a suite of new AI-powered features on Facebook aimed at helping users discover information, create engaging content, and edit photos more seamlessly, according to a company announcement published on Monday.

At the center of the update is AI Mode, a new search experience powered by Meta AI that is designed to deliver more relevant and conversational answers to users’ queries.

Unlike traditional search functions that return a list of links or results, AI Mode draws on publicly shared discussions and content across Meta’s platforms, including Facebook Groups and Reels, to provide responses grounded in real user experiences and perspectives.