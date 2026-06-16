Global tech giant, Meta has introduced a new set of AI-powered features on Facebook designed to help users find answers, create shareable content, and edit photos more easily, the company disclosed in a post on its website on Monday.

Global tech giant, Meta has introduced a new set of AI-powered features on Facebook designed to help users find answers, create shareable content, and edit photos more easily, the company disclosed in a post on its website on Monday.

Central to the rollout by Meta is AI Mode, a new search experience powered by Meta AI.

It is designed to give users answers grounded in what people are saying publicly across Meta’s apps, including Groups and Reels, rather than returning a generic list of search results.

The feature is built on Meta AI’s Muse Spark technology and is designed to surface real perspectives and experiences as users browse their Feed or search for something specific.

What Meta is saying

Meta said the new tools are intended to help users accomplish more with less effort, whether they are searching for information, creating shareable content, or turning a simple idea into something more polished.

“Today we’re rolling out new features on Facebook to help you find answers to your questions, create fun photos and videos, and make things happen with the help of AI,” the company said.

“They can help you get more done with less effort, whether that’s finding real answers from real people, creating content that’s ready to share, or turning a quick idea into something bigger,” it added.

The company described AI Mode as another way Meta AI is integrated directly into the experiences users already engage with on Facebook, available whether someone is searching or exploring content more deeply.

“It’s another way Meta AI, powered by Muse Spark, is showing up for you in the experiences you already use,” Meta said

“Whether you’re searching or diving deeper into content, Meta AI is right there, ready to help,” the company added.

More insights

Meta is also updating its camera roll sharing suggestions with new AI-powered editing tools. These tools include collage cutout templates for moments like recent friend hangouts and new transition effects for creating smooth, stylised video montages.

“Sometimes your favorite captures can get lost in the shuffle, or you simply don’t have time to create something special. With just a tap, create standout videos and collages you’ll actually want to share,” the company wrote in its post on Monday.

These sharing suggestions remain opt-in only and can be turned off at any time, according to the company.

Meta is effectively introducing new photo presets that let users change their clothing, hair, and accessories using AI, including the ability to virtually wear a sports team jersey. Users can access this through the AI Edit icon in Stories by selecting “Wear It,” or by tapping “Restyle profile picture with AI” on their profile picture and selecting “Wardrobe.”

What you should know

In recent years, Meta has consistently introduced new AI-powered features designed to change how creators reach and engage audiences worldwide.

In August 2025, Nairametrics reported that Meta had announced the release of its AI translation tool, which can automatically dub and lip-sync Reels into different languages, helping creators overcome language barriers and expand their global reach.

According to Meta, the system goes beyond simple translation by replicating the creator’s voice tone and style while synchronizing lip movements with the translated audio.