Meta has unveiled a new AI-powered tool that could transform how creators connect with audiences globally.

The company said the AI translations feature, rolled out on Tuesday, automatically dubs and lip-syncs Reels into another language, allowing creators to break past language barriers and grow international followings.

According to Meta, beyond translating words, the new feature also recreates the sound and tone of the creator’s voice while syncing lip movements to the translated audio.

This makes it appear as though the creator is actually speaking the translated language, enhancing authenticity and audience engagement. Creators can also choose to turn the feature on or off, review translations before publishing, and remove them at any time.

“With Meta AI translations, you can speak to viewers in their own language, opening up your content to new audiences that may not have found it accessible before,” the company stated.

How to activate AI translation

For now, the service supports English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English translations, but Meta says more languages will be rolled out in the future.

Access is initially available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and all public Instagram accounts.

On Facebook, Meta said enabling the tool is as simple as clicking “Translate your voice with Meta AI” before publishing a Reel.

Creators can decide whether to enable lip syncing and even preview translations before sharing. Once published, viewers will automatically see Reels in their preferred language, and creators will have access to performance insights showing how many views came from each language.

Meta also emphasized best practices for using the tool, noting that translations work best with clear, face-to-camera videos, minimal background noise, and no overlapping speech.

More benefits

In addition, Meta said Facebook creators will be able to upload up to 20 of their own dubbed audio tracks to a reel to expand their audience beyond those in English- or Spanish-speaking markets.

This is offered in the “Closed captions and translations” section of the Meta Business Suite and supports the addition of translations both before and after publishing, unlike the AI feature.

“We believe there are lots of amazing creators out there who have potential audiences who don’t necessarily speak the same language,” explained Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

“And if we can help you reach those audiences who speak other languages, reach across cultural and linguistic barriers, we can help you grow your following and get more value out of Instagram and the platform,” he added.

What you should know

Nigerian content creators became eligible for Facebook content monetization in July 2024 as the company rolled out two monetization features.

The two features, In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels, will enable creators to earn money for crafting original videos and cultivating community.

For in-stream ads, Meta said creators must meet certain eligibility requirements, such as having a minimum of 5,000 followers.