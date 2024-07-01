Social media company, Meta, has announced that content creators from Nigeria and Ghana can now earn money on Facebook starting from Monday, July 1, 2024, as it rolled out two monetization features.

According to a statement from the company, the two features; In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels, will enable creators to earn money for crafting original videos and cultivating community.

“Available from today, eligible Creators in Nigeria and Ghana will be able to earn money for their video and reels content, with support in over 30 languages globally,” the company said in a statement released on Monday.

Eligibility criteria

Meta noted that to use either product, creators must pass and remain compliant with Facebook’s Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies, and they must be at least 18 years old.

Additionally, for in-stream ads, Meta said creators must meet certain eligibility requirements such as having a minimum of 5,000 followers.

According to Meta, In-stream Ads can play before, during, or after on-demand videos, whether it’s pre-recorded content or when publishing a recording of a previous live stream.

“Types of In-stream Ads include Pre-roll Ads (which play before a video starts,), Mid-roll Ads (which play during videos), Image Ads (static image ads that display beneath the content) and Post-roll Ads (ads which appear at the end of videos),” the company explained.

It added that Ads on Facebook Reels integrate seamlessly into original Reels, enabling creators to get paid based on the performance of their original reels while entertaining fans.

What Meta is saying

Commenting on the rollout, Global Partnerships Lead, Africa, Middle East and Turkey (AMET) at Meta, Moon Baz, said:

“Everyday, we’re inspired by the incredible African creators who use Facebook to tell their stories, connect with others and bring people together.

“This expansion will empower eligible creators in the vibrant creative industry across Nigeria and Ghana to earn money, whilst setting the bar high for creativity across the world and making Meta’s family of apps the one-stop-shop for all creators.”

The backstory

Earlier in March, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, led a delegation of Meta Platforms Incorporated to visit President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

A statement issued thereafter by the spokesman to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, said Clegg promised that Meta would introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Facebook and Instagram apps that would allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app.

Quoting Clegg, Ajuri said the Meta chief thanked Tinubu for an executive order he issued which enabled the landing of the Meta-backed deep-sea cable in Nigeria.

At the meeting, President Tinubu was said to have urged Meta to invest more in Nigeria, especially young people.