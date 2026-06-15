Plateau State has recorded 11 confirmed cases of cholera and five deaths, as health authorities intensify efforts to contain the outbreak.

Plateau State has recorded 11 confirmed cases of cholera and five deaths, as health authorities intensify efforts to contain the outbreak.

The disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Baamlong, while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Jos.

The confirmed cases and fatalities were reported alongside 53 suspected cases in Pushit, Mangu 1, and Mangu 2 communities of Mangu Local Government Area. Cholera, a waterborne disease, thrives in areas with inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

What they are saying

Baamlong said the state Ministry of Health had scaled up public health interventions to contain the outbreak, prevent further spread, and reduce its impact on affected communities.

“Dr Nicholas Baamlong, Plateau’s Commissioner for Health says the state has recorded 11 confirmed cases of cholera, five deaths, and 53 suspected cases. Baamlong, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Jos said the confirmed and suspected cases were reported in Pushit, Mangu 1 and Mangu 2 communities in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA).”

According to him, the government has deployed additional Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to affected wards, expanded treatment centres and isolation capacity, and commenced emergency procurement of Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, intravenous fluids, and other essential medicines.

The commissioner added that the ministry had activated an Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate a comprehensive and multisectoral response to the outbreak.

More insights

Baamlong urged residents of affected and neighbouring communities to drink safe water, maintain proper hygiene, avoid open defecation, and ensure proper waste disposal.

Residents were advised to promptly report suspected cases to the nearest healthcare facility for immediate attention.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of residents.

He also called on development partners and stakeholders to support ongoing response efforts.

He explained that cholera is a diarrhoeal disease caused by consuming food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholerae.

Get up to speed

Nigeria remains vulnerable to cholera outbreaks due to poor water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, seasonal flooding, and population displacement in some regions.

In June 2026, health authorities in Borno State reported a major cholera outbreak that killed at least 74 people and infected more than 7,800 people across 14 local government areas.

The outbreak placed significant pressure on healthcare facilities in the state, prompting emergency response measures.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and health authorities expanded treatment capacity while intensifying surveillance, hygiene promotion, and vaccination planning.

The outbreak highlighted the continued risk of cholera transmission in communities with limited access to clean water and sanitation services.

What you should know

Cholera remains a recurring public health risk in Nigeria, especially during the rainy season when flooding, poor sanitation, and limited access to clean water increase transmission.

It spreads through contaminated food and water, with vulnerable communities lacking basic Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure most affected, while rural and displaced populations face higher risk due to limited healthcare access. Health experts continue to call for improved sanitation and access to safe water.

While cholera cases persist, Nigeria continues to monitor other infectious disease threats, including Ebola, following regional alerts.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed no Ebola cases in the country, while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has strengthened screening at international entry points as a precaution. This follows renewed Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa and ongoing World Health Organization (WHO)–led preparedness efforts.