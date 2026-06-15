Peerless, a modern enterprise technology company, has launched SeaBaas Lite, a cloud-native core banking solution built specifically for microfinance banks, fintechs, and digital-first financial institutions across Africa. The product is a purpose-built, rapid-deployment edition of Peerless’s flagship SeaBaas platform and it is now available to institutions in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya. The numbers behind […]

Peerless, a modern enterprise technology company, has launched SeaBaas Lite, a cloud-native core banking solution built specifically for microfinance banks, fintechs, and digital-first financial institutions across Africa.

The product is a purpose-built, rapid-deployment edition of Peerless’s flagship SeaBaas platform and it is now available to institutions in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya.

The numbers behind the announcement are hard to ignore. The parent SeaBaas infrastructure has processed over 4 billion transactions, served more than 12 million end users, and delivered over $10 million in operational savings to customers since deployment.

System availability sits at 99.99%. SeaBaas Lite brings that same infrastructure to smaller and mid-sized institutions in a standardized, subscription-based format without the complexity or cost of a full enterprise implementation.

Nigeria alone has over 900 licensed microfinance banks. The majority still run on fragmented, hardware-dependent legacy systems that were never designed for mobile-first banking or API-driven financial services. The cost of maintaining these systems has become structurally damaging: foreign exchange volatility has made software licensing from international vendors increasingly expensive, while regulatory demands from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have grown more rigorous.

For fintechs, the challenge is different but equally sharp. Many are scaling rapidly with investor capital but lack the core banking infrastructure to match. Building in-house is expensive and slow. Licensing a full enterprise platform is often out of reach. The result is a growing segment of institutions, from tier-3 microfinance banks to Series A-funded fintechs, caught between underbuilt and overpriced options. SeaBaas Lite is designed for this gap.

What SeaBaas Lite Offers

SeaBaas Lite is hosted on Huawei Cloud with local data residency, keeping Nigerian financial data within the country in compliance with both CBN requirements and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR). Equivalent data residency arrangements are in place for institutions in Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya through Peerless’s local offices and partnerships in each market.

The platform’s API-first architecture enables seamless connection to mobile apps, USSD channels, payment rails, and third-party fintech APIs. Institutions deploying SeaBaas Lite have recorded a 60% reduction in transaction processing time, a direct result of removing manual reconciliation steps and replacing disjointed verification flows with automated API-driven processes.

Regulatory compliance, historically one of the most resource-intensive functions for smaller institutions, is addressed through pre-built reporting templates aligned to CBN requirements and to equivalent regulatory frameworks in Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya. These templates allow compliance officers to generate regulatory submissions in a single action, reducing both preparation time and the risk of manual error.

A built-in analytics layer gives institutions real-time visibility into deposit growth, lending performance, liquidity positions, and transaction volumes. For microfinance banks looking to sharpen credit scoring or identify cross-sell opportunities, this data infrastructure is a meaningful operational upgrade from spreadsheet-based management.

Support as a key difference

One differentiator that Peerless has leaned into deliberately is the location of its support team. Unlike international vendors managing African client relationships from European or Asian time zones, Peerless operates its technical and customer support function from Lagos, with on-the-ground partner presence in Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya.

That proximity translates into a one-hour response time SLA. It also means the support team understands the specific integration rails, network conditions, and compliance environments of each market — a practical advantage that rarely appears in feature comparison tables but matters significantly in production.

“Peerless is on a mission to remove the high barriers of entry that have historically held back African financial institutions,” says Dr. Joachim Adenusi, Co-Founder and CEO of Peerless. “SeaBaas Lite gives MFBs, regional banks, and fintechs access to world-class infrastructure without the heavy price tag of legacy systems. We believe every institution deserves a core that supports growth instead of hindering it.”

Olumide Odeyemi, Marketing & Growth Manager at Peerless, framed the economic logic plainly: “The cost of maintaining rigid legacy systems consumes budgets that should go toward innovation. SeaBaas Lite moves these costs from a heavy upfront capital investment to a predictable operational expense.”

Peerless is committing to a four-week deployment timeline. SeaBaas Lite is now open for subscription. Institutions can visit

https://bepeerless.co/seabaaslite for more information.

About Peerless

Peerless is a modern enterprise technology company purpose-built to support the digital transformation of institutions in emerging markets. With offices in Nigeria and the UAE, and local partnerships across West and East Africa, Peerless provides core digital infrastructure including core banking software, loan management, risk management, anti-fraud, and AML tools.