Michael Odafe Ugbewanko Named to Forbes Human Resources Council

Nigerian management consultant, organizational strategist, and leadership expert, Michael Odafe Ugbewanko, Lead Consultant at Dmidaf Global Consult has been accepted into the Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only professional organization comprising senior human resources executives, chief people officers, founders, and business leaders shaping the future of work around the world.The appointment places Ugbewanko among a […]

Nigerian management consultant, organizational strategist, and leadership expert, Michael Odafe Ugbewanko, Lead Consultant at Dmidaf Global Consult has been accepted into the Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only professional organization comprising senior human resources executives, chief people officers, founders, and business leaders shaping the future of work around the world.

The appointment places Ugbewanko among a global network of C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, founders, and business owners in the human resources sector who have demonstrated professional achievement and leadership within their industries.

According to a congratulatory message sent to him by Forbes Councils Member Success Specialist Jessica McClendon, members gain access to an exclusive community designed to amplify their influence and professional impact.

“Welcome to Forbes Human Resources Council. We’re happy to have you as a part of our vibrant and empowering community. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to share your expertise with the Forbes.com audience, connect with industry-leading peers, and access benefits handpicked to enhance your personal and professional success,” the message read.

The recognition marks another milestone for Ugbewanko, whose work has focused on helping organizations build sustainable, high-performing institutions through effective leadership, operational excellence, and strategic human capital management.

With more than a decade of consulting experience, Ugbewanko has advised hundreds of chief executives across more than 1,000 businesses, helping organizations strengthen the three pillars he believes determine long-term success: process, structure, and people.

Speaking on his admission to the Council, he described the recognition as an opportunity to contribute African perspectives to global conversations on leadership and organizational transformation.

“The future of business belongs to organizations that intentionally build strong systems and empower people to perform at their highest potential. I am honoured to join a global community of leaders committed to advancing excellence in human resources and organizational leadership while representing the innovation and resilience of African businesses on the global stage,” he said.

Ugbewanko is widely recognized as one of Africa’s leading voices on organizational effectiveness. In 2025, he was named among the 10 Most Influential HR Leaders in Africa by Entrepreneur Magazine. He is also the author of HR Is Dead, a book that challenges traditional human resources practices and advocates for a more strategic role for HR in driving business growth and institutional sustainability.

Beyond consulting, he convenes the Operational Excellence Conclave, a leadership forum held ten times annually for CEOs, founders, senior executives, and political leaders seeking practical insights into building resilient organizations. He also leads The Presidential Table, an executive advisory platform limited to fifteen chief executives each year and focused on helping organizations achieve transformational growth.

Academically, he holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from the University of South Wales, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan. He is a Chartered Management Consultant (FIMC, CMC), a Fellow of Corporate Governance (FCGP), and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD, UK).

His admission to the Forbes Human Resources Council underscores the growing recognition of African business leaders contributing to global conversations on leadership, people strategy, governance, and the future of work while strengthening the continent’s voice in shaping organizational excellence.