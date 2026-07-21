Access Bank to Host Maiden MSME Conference, Launches SME App

Access Bank is set to host the maiden edition of its MSME Conference on Friday, July 24, 2026, at its Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos.The conference, themed “AI for SMEs: Scaling Through Digital Tools,” will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to explore how artificial intelligence can accelerate the growth and […]

Access Bank is set to host the maiden edition of its MSME Conference on Friday, July 24, 2026, at its Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference, themed “AI for SMEs: Scaling Through Digital Tools,” will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to explore how artificial intelligence can accelerate the growth and competitiveness of Nigeria’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by representatives from the presidency on Entrepreneurship Development, Master Card, Huawei, World Trade Center Lagos, Dataleum, Aktivate Labs, and other leading institutions.

These sessions will provide participants with practical insights into digital transformation, emerging business trends, and innovative solutions that enable SMEs to build resilient, technology-enabled enterprises and scale sustainably.

A key highlight of the conference will be the official launch of the Access SME App, a newly developed digital platform designed to simplify business operations for entrepreneurs. The application integrates essential business management and financial tools into a single platform, enabling SMEs to manage and scale their operations with greater efficiency.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head, SME Banking, Access Bank Plc, said:

“Behind every small business is an entrepreneur with big ambitions. At Access Bank, our focus remains on impacting MSMEs across the country, empowering them with the resources they need to overcome barriers to growth and compete on a larger scale. We are committed to helping those ambitions become reality by creating opportunities to learn, innovate, and grow. Through this conference and the launch of the Access Bank SME App, we are equipping business owners with practical solutions that will help them navigate today’s digital economy, strengthen their operations, and build businesses that can stand the test of time.”

MSMEs remain among the largest contributors to Nigeria’s economy, playing a critical role in driving innovation, employment, and economic development. Despite this, many enterprises continue to face significant challenges, including limited access to finance and low levels of digital adoption. Through the conference and the launch of the Access SME App, Access Bank aims to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and strategic partnerships required to address these challenges and unlock new growth opportunities.

Registration

Business owners and entrepreneurs interested in attending the conference are encouraged to click HERE to register.

About Access Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning three continents and 24 countries and serving over 60 million customers worldwide. The Bank employs about 28,000 people across its operations in Nigeria and has subsidiaries across Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom, with a branch in Dubai and representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and Hong Kong.

Access Bank has a long-standing commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria’s MSME sector. Over the years, the Bank has channelled significant financing into small and medium-sized businesses across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and services, in partnership with local and international development finance institutions. Through targeted loan facilities, capacity-building programmes, and digital innovation, Access Bank has continued to expand access to finance for underserved entrepreneurs, including women- and youth-led businesses, helping to stimulate job creation and deepen financial inclusion across its markets. In addition to its financing initiatives, the Bank has invested in digital platforms and advisory support designed to strengthen the operational capacity of MSMEs, reflecting its broader commitment to building a more resilient and inclusive small business ecosystem.