From Gas Abundance to Gas Access: Why Infrastructure, Not Reserves, Will Define Nigeria’s Energy Future

Nigeria’s biggest energy challenge is no longer about whether gas exists in sufficient quantity. It is about whether that gas can actually reach the people, industries, infrastructure, and power systems that need it for transformational aspirations.Despite holding approximately 216 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves and producing over 7.5 billion cubic feet per […]

Nigeria’s biggest energy challenge is no longer about whether gas exists in sufficient quantity. It is about whether that gas can actually reach the people, industries, infrastructure, and power systems that need it for transformational aspirations.

Despite holding approximately 216 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves and producing over 7.5 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/d), Nigeria continues to face a structural paradox of abundance without access.

Domestic supply has recently crossed 2 BCF/d for the first time in history, a significant milestone. Yet demand across power generation, industrial growth, transport, and household consumption is projected to rise sharply to about 15 BCF/d by 2030. The gap between that potential and delivery to the intended users is therefore not narrowing fast enough in real terms.

This disconnect is now the defining issue of Nigeria’s gas economy. What is emerging clearly is that the constraint is no longer upstream production capacity. It is midstream and downstream infrastructure pipelines, processing systems, distribution networks, and last-mile delivery frameworks capable of converting molecules into usable energy.

A Market Shaped by Layered Reform, not a Single Policy

Speaking at the second edition of the Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) Business Forum 2026, themed “From Gas Abundance to Gas Access: Reassessing Nigeria’s Gas Distribution Imperatives”, the Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Corporation Limited, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, noted that Nigeria’s domestic gas market has not been transformed by the deluge of industry reforms. “It is tempting to search for a single policy that transformed Nigeria’s domestic gas market. In reality, no such singular reform exists. Instead, the sector has evolved through a cumulative layering of interventions, policy reforms, fiscal adjustments, pricing changes, and institutional restructuring, each addressing different parts of the value chain at different times.

“The Nigerian Gas Master Plan provided the foundational architecture, introducing concepts such as domestic gas supply obligations and differentiated pricing frameworks. It marked the first serious attempt to design gas as a commercial system rather than a by-product of oil.

“Subsequent reforms, including the National Gas Policy, the Gas Transportation Network Code, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and the Decade of Gas initiative, have progressively strengthened regulatory clarity, improved market access, and elevated gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel. However, policy design alone has never been enough. Each reform only became meaningful when matched with commercial viability and real infrastructure execution.”

The Real Bottleneck: Moving Gas, Not Finding It

In practice, Nigeria’s gas sector still grapples with logistics constraints, fragmented demand centres, and infrastructure gaps that limit efficient distribution.

Industrial clusters are often geographically dispersed, while pipeline and hub infrastructure remains concentrated in specific corridors. This mismatch makes last-mile delivery one of the most critical challenges in the sector today. As a result, even where gas is available, access is not guaranteed.

From Policy Signals to Real Investments

It is commendable that operators across the downstream gas value chain recognised that these structural gaps have directly shaped investment decisions.

For instance, Falcon Corporation’s gas project in Ikorodu emerged in response to a clear last-mile distribution challenge as existing truck infrastructure was insufficient to meet growing demand.

Similarly, participation in the Lagos Free Zone through the Optimera Consortium reflects a different but related challenge. The company is developing solutions to reliably power emerging industrial clusters, where uninterrupted energy access is essential for competitiveness.

In the LPG segment, the focus shifts even closer to households, where the challenge is not industrial supply but energy transition, moving millions of Nigerians from biomass-based cooking to cleaner, more efficient LPG solutions.

Across these investments, one consistent pattern is the affirmation that policy creates opportunity, but infrastructure determines scale and actualises the designed transformational outcomes. As such, the next phase of Nigeria’s gas economy must be defined by infrastructure depth, market efficiency, and the ability of players, such as frontline corporates like Falcon Corporation, to bridge the longstanding gap between supply and demand.