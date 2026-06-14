The Federal Government will begin construction of the Kaduna two-corridor light rail project next month, as preparations for full project mobilisation reach an advanced stage.

The Federal Government will begin construction of the Kaduna two-corridor light rail project next month, as preparations for full project mobilisation reach an advanced stage.

The announcement was made in a broadcast by AIT News on Saturday following a meeting between officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and representatives of the Kaduna State Government, including Governor Uba Sani.

The project is one of three federally approved light rail systems planned for Kaduna, Kano and Lagos. It is now moving into the execution phase after the completion of technical assessments and route evaluations.

What they are saying

The AIT News broadcast stated that all necessary processes had been finalised to enable contractors to mobilise to site within the next month, marking a transition from planning to implementation.

“The Kaduna Light Rail project, one of three approved for Kaduna, Kano, and Lagos, is designed to provide an efficient mass transit solution to the growing population of Kaduna metropolis,” the broadcast said.

“Officials say all necessary processes have been finalized to ensure contractors move to site within next month.”

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani described the project as a transformative intervention aligned with the state’s vision of developing an efficient and integrated transport system, particularly in response to growing urban mobility demands.

More insights

Speaking during the engagement, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Olufunsho Adebiyi, said technical assessments of the proposed routes had been completed.

He noted that attention had shifted to addressing potential obstructions and ensuring smooth project delivery, with ongoing reviews focused on refining alignments and resolving challenges that could affect execution.

According to project details, the Kaduna light rail will operate two main corridors.

The Red Line will run from Rigachikun to Sabon Tasha, passing through key commercial districts, while the Yellow Line will connect Millennium City to Rigasa Railway Station, linking residential areas with a major transport hub.

Get up to speed

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved $2.99 billion for urban rail projects in Lagos, Kano and Kaduna as part of efforts to expand Nigeria’s mass transit infrastructure.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the approval covers the Lagos Green Line (Phase 1A), Kano Metro Rail, and Kaduna Light Rail projects.

He explained that the projects align with the federal government’s 2025 and 2026 capital expenditure plans. Oyedele added that funding will be implemented through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) under a public–private partnership framework.

He further noted that Lagos, Kano and Kaduna were prioritised due to their economic importance and potential to improve urban mobility and infrastructure delivery.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier in July 2025, former Minister of Transportation Saidu Alkali said the Federal Government had begun plans to support light rail projects in Kaduna and Kano to improve public transport and boost economic activity. The initiative is being delivered through MOFI under a public–private partnership model.

In September 2025, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris said about N250 billion had been secured for rail development in both states, with N150 billion allocated to Kano and N100 billion to Kaduna.

The Lagos Green Line is a 68-kilometre corridor from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, serving areas including Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah. It has received N102.3 billion in 2026 counterpart funding, following N146.14 billion in 2025.

Valued at about $3 billion, the project includes 17 stations, modern passenger facilities, and a depot near Sangotedo. It is designed for eight-car trains running at up to 100 km/h, with a capacity of about 35,000 passengers per hour per direction.

Phase 1 runs from Lekki First Tollgate to Epe, while a later phase extends to Marina with a water-crossing segment. However, experts have raised concerns over station spacing and accessibility, warning that gaps along the corridor could affect ridership and urging better integration with existing transport networks.