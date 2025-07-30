The Federal Government has commenced plans to support light rail projects in key northern states, starting with Kaduna and Kano, as part of efforts to enhance public transportation and boost economic productivity in the region.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, while chairing a discussion on infrastructure during the two-day interactive session organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation in Kaduna.

The Ministry of Information and National Orientation confirmed the disclosure in a statement posted on its official X account on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the plan will be facilitated through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and will rely on strategic public–private partnerships.

Providing updates on rail infrastructure, Alkali reported that work on the standard gauge Kaduna–Kano railway modernization project had reached 53% completion, while the Kano–Maradi line stood at 61%.

He also noted that 61 kilometres of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail corridor have been completed and put into use, highlighting the government’s continued push to revive rail transport across the country.

The Minister of Transportation explained that the Federal Government’s plan to support the development of light rail projects is part of a broader infrastructure programme that also encompasses housing development under the Renewed Hope Cities (RHC) scheme.

He highlighted that 3,112 housing units have been completed in Abuja, while Kano has received 1,500 units alongside an additional 500-unit estate. Comparable 250-unit estates have also been delivered in Sokoto, Gombe, Yobe, Katsina, Nasarawa, and Benue States.

He noted that these housing projects are expected to create over 250,000 jobs nationwide, with workers projected to earn an average monthly salary of N150,000. He added that the RHC initiative is designed to attract more than N70 billion in private sector investment and stimulate the establishment of building-material hubs across the country.