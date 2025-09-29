The Federal Government has secured approximately N250 billion in funding for the development of modern light rail systems in Kaduna and Kano States.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday at the World Press Conference in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Idris explained that N150 billion has been allocated for Kano, while Kaduna will receive N100 billion, highlighting the administration’s unwavering commitment to advancing critical infrastructure development at the sub-national level.

“The Federal Government says it has secured about N250 billion funding for the development of light rail in Kaduna and Kano, respectively,” the statement read in part.

Idris stated, “The Federal Government is actively going further to support various subnational infrastructure projects, for instance, the light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna States, for which funding to the tune of N150 billion and N100 billion, respectively, has been secured.”

The minister also pointed to broader efforts to strengthen governance at the grassroots, noting that local government areas were being fiscally reintegrated to serve as catalysts for growth and development.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu was determined to entrench financial autonomy for local governments, thereby making them more effective in service delivery, community engagement, and the provision of essential infrastructure.

Idris further explained that state governments were now receiving significantly higher revenue allocations from the federation account, a development made possible by the removal of the oil subsidy and other fiscal reforms.

This, he said, had positioned subnational governments to do more with fewer constraints and less reliance on debt, creating an opportunity to focus resources on capital projects that directly impact the lives of citizens.

What you should know

The Kaduna and Kano light rail projects are part of the Federal Government’s broader push to strengthen state-level infrastructure, ease urban mobility, and drive balanced regional development across the country.

In July 2025, the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, announced that the Federal Government was planning to support light rail projects in key northern states, beginning with Kaduna and Kano, as part of a deliberate strategy to improve public transportation and stimulate economic activity in the region.

The initiative will be facilitated through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and supported by strategic public–private partnerships, ensuring that funding, implementation, and long-term project management align with national sustainability goals.