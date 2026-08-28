Umahi orders Hartland MD’s arrest over N14 billion road project

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of the Managing Director of Hartland Civil Engineering Construction over the contractor’s failure to complete an 11-kilometre section of the Benin–Onitsha Expressway despite receiving up to N14 billion in payments.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of the Managing Director of Hartland Civil Engineering Construction over the contractor’s failure to complete an 11-kilometre section of the Benin–Onitsha Expressway despite receiving up to N14 billion in payments.

Umahi gave the directive during a media briefing while on a road inspection tour of the project, expressing dissatisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the road, in a video seen by Nairametrics on Friday.

He said Hartland was expected to complete the section from Summit Junction to the bridge, including channelisation and hydraulic structures, but had delivered only about 40% of the agreed work.

Nairametrics checked the website of Hartland Civil Engineering Construction and found that the company’s management structure has no position as Managing Director. The company is led by Fouad Sarraf, who is designated as Technical Director.

What David Umahi is saying

Umahi said the Federal Government had paid Hartland up to N14 billion and reached an agreement with the contractor to use the funds to complete the 11-kilometre section.

However, he said the contractor had failed to deliver the agreed scope despite the payments made.

The minister said he had recalled Hartland’s Managing Director to discuss the contractor’s return to site before directing the ministry’s controller to locate and arrest him.

“Hartland, we paid them up to N14 billion. When we paid them that money, we reached an agreement that they would use it to complete 11 kilometres from the Summit Junction to this bridge, including the channelisation and hydraulic structures. That was the agreement.

“But today, they have completed only about 40% of the agreed work. So, I recalled the MD to discuss with him and ask them to return to site. I am going to look for him and arrest him. Controller, you should look for the MD of Hartland and arrest him,” Umahi said.

He also directed ministry officials to review Hartland’s payments and certificates across its projects, warning that the contractor would be sanctioned.

Umahi described the condition of the road as unacceptable and said basic interventions, including filling some sections, could immediately reduce the hardship faced by motorists.

Umahi warns contractors over worsening road conditions

Umahi directed ministry officials to inspect the two bridges in the area and assess about one kilometre of the road on the right-hand side to determine immediate measures that could ease traffic congestion.

He warned ministry controllers that they would be held responsible for allowing federal roads to remain in poor condition while projects were ongoing.

He directed officials to use stone base to fill sections that could be addressed through immediate interventions.

He ordered the arrest of anyone found trading on the road.

He also directed that contractors should be arrested when sections of roads under their projects become impassable.

Umahi said contractors must ensure their projects do not unnecessarily worsen the hardship faced by road users.

Get up to speed

The development comes days after the Federal Government blamed the Benin-Asaba Expressway concessionaire for the deteriorating condition of the highway and said it was considering a review of the concession agreement.

Umahi said the government could invoke the overriding public interest provision to intervene and engage competent contractors to restore the highway.

He criticised the removal of existing asphalt before drainage construction, saying the concessionaire had ignored earlier warnings.

BAECC CEO Samuel Daramola attributed the slow pace of work partly to heavy rainfall and traffic, while the project consultant said the company had been advised to construct drainage before removing the asphalt.

The highway has faced widespread complaints, with motorists reportedly trapped for days due to multiple failed sections.

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that the Federal Government attributed the deterioration of Lagos’ Carter Bridge to detached piles, corrosion, inadequate maintenance, sand scouring and illegal sand mining.

The 1.58-kilometre bridge, which has existed for about 60 to 70 years, is currently undergoing reconstruction.

The government is targeting completion within 24 months while keeping the bridge operational to avoid worsening traffic congestion in Lagos.

The Federal Executive Council approved a review of Public-Private Partnership and Engineering, Procurement, Construction plus Financing options for a new Carter Bridge and Third Mainland Bridge.

The proposed cost was N359 billion for a new Carter Bridge and N3.6 trillion for a new Third Mainland Bridge, while rehabilitation was estimated at N387 billion and N3.8 trillion respectively.

The Carter Bridge reconstruction is part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to address ageing road and bridge infrastructure across the country.