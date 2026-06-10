Airtel Nigeria has launched a new digital tool, the Airtel Web Data Calculator, aimed at helping subscribers better understand and estimate their internet data consumption based on everyday online activities.

Airtel Nigeria has launched a new digital tool, the Airtel Web Data Calculator, aimed at helping subscribers better understand and estimate their internet data consumption based on everyday online activities.

The company announced the new initiative via a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Communications & CSR, Femi Adeniran, on Wednesday.

The launch comes at a time when telecommunications operators and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) are intensifying efforts to improve transparency around data usage and address growing consumer concerns over rapid data depletion.

Available on the company’s website, the calculator allows users to estimate how much data is consumed through activities such as video streaming, voice and video calls, social media use, and general web browsing.

The tool is designed to give customers greater visibility into their usage patterns and help them make more informed decisions when choosing data plans.

What they are saying

Speaking on the launch, Airtel Nigeria’s Customer Experience Director, Oladokun Oye, said the initiative reflects the company’s focus on improving customer understanding of data consumption.

“As Nigerians become increasingly dependent on digital services for work, education, entertainment and communication, it is important that customers have clear visibility into how their data is consumed.

“The Airtel Web Data Calculator was developed to help our customers understand their usage patterns better, make informed choices, and enjoy greater confidence in their digital experience,” he said.

Oye noted that concerns around data depletion have remained a recurring issue within the telecommunications industry, making transparency increasingly important for customer trust and service experience.

“We believe that trust grows when customers have access to clear information. This tool is another step in our ongoing efforts to simplify the customer experience, provide greater clarity around data consumption, and support informed decision-making,” he added.

Get up to speed

The development follows recent engagements between telecom operators, regulators and consumers focused on improving awareness around internet usage.

The NCC has repeatedly stated that perceived rapid data depletion is often linked to factors such as high-definition video streaming, automatic app updates, cloud synchronization, background app activity and increasingly sophisticated smartphone capabilities.

The regulator has also encouraged operators to improve customer education through digital tools, usage notifications, customer forums and billing transparency initiatives.

Industry data highlights the growing importance of data services in Nigeria’s digital economy. Nigeria recorded more than 13 million terabytes of internet consumption in 2025, reflecting rising dependence on mobile broadband services across sectors including education, finance, entertainment and remote work.

More insights

Commenting on the launch, Airtel Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said the future of telecommunications will increasingly depend on how effectively operators help customers manage their digital experiences.

“The future of telecommunications will be defined not only by network investments but also by how effectively operators help customers understand and manage their digital lives.

“The Airtel Web Data Calculator represents a practical innovation that places more information and control directly in the hands of our customers,” he said.

Balsingh added that Airtel would continue investing in network modernization, customer experience initiatives and digital tools aimed at improving service quality and simplifying telecom services for subscribers.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria are now taking bold moves to address the perennial complaints of telecom subscribers over data depletion by coming up with transparency tools.

In that regard, MTN opened its data billing and network operations to public scrutiny last week through an initiative tagged “Data on Trial.”

According to the company, the exercise allows Nigerians to independently examine how data is consumed and billed on its network while providing an opportunity for customers to raise concerns directly with its technical teams.

Already, the telecom operators now provide subscribers a daily report of data used the previous day, as part of the directives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to drive transparency.