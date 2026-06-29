Nigerians spend $2.85 billion on overseas education in 2025

Nigerians spent $2.85 billion on overseas education in 2025, highlighting the growing demand for overseas schooling despite rising tuition costs, foreign exchange pressures and rising living costs abroad.

Nigerians spent $2.85 billion on overseas education in 2025, highlighting the growing demand for overseas schooling despite rising tuition costs, foreign exchange pressures and rising living costs abroad.

According to the latest Balance of Payments (BoP) data, payments made by Nigerian residents for tuition, accommodation, and other education-related expenses outside the country increased by 14.55% from the $2.48 billion recorded in 2024, making it one of Nigeria’s largest sources of service imports.

The data also shows that education-related payments accounted for 47.45% of the country’s total travel foreign exchange outflows of $5.995 billion in 2025, underscoring the significant demand for foreign currency by households sponsoring students overseas.

With $2.85 billion spent on education out of a total $5.99 billion in travel payments, nearly one out of every two dollars Nigerians spent abroad on travel-related services was education-related.

What the data is saying

Although Nigeria has experienced significant exchange rate volatility and higher costs associated with studying abroad over the past two years, demand for overseas education remained resilient throughout 2025.

Total education-related outflows rose from $2.48 billion in 2024 to $2.85 billion in 2025, translating to an additional $361.3 million spent on overseas education within one year.

Education accounted for 47.45% of the country’s total travel-related outflows of $5.995 billion.

The increase came despite persistent foreign exchange constraints and rising living costs in major study destinations.

The figures indicate international education as one of the biggest drivers of Nigeria’s services imports.

The increase suggests that many Nigerian families continued to prioritize international education, particularly in destinations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and parts of Europe, where Nigerian students remain among the largest international student populations.

More Insights

Education-related foreign exchange outflows fluctuated during the year, with the second and third quarters accounting for the largest share of spending as students settled tuition obligations ahead of new academic sessions.

Q1 2025: Education-related outflows stood at $592.71 million, slightly above the $559.16 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

This represented a year-on-year increase of approximately 6%, suggesting that demand remained steady despite the higher cost of accessing foreign exchange.

Q2 2025: Payments accelerated significantly to $800.16 million, compared with $601.10 million in Q2 2024.

The nearly 33% year-on-year increase made the second quarter one of the strongest periods for overseas education payments, reflecting tuition deadlines for universities commencing new academic sessions.

Q3 2025: Education spending reached its highest quarterly level of the year in Q3 2025, rising to $880.17 million from $661.21 million in the same quarter of 2024.

The increase of about 33.1% coincides with the period when many students pay tuition fees ahead of autumn academic intakes across major study destinations.

Q4 2025: Education-related payments moderated during the final quarter of the year, falling to $572.11 million.

Although lower than the preceding quarters, the figure was only slightly below the $662.38 million recorded in Q4 2024, reflecting the seasonal slowdown that typically follows major international school admissions.

Overall travel-related foreign exchange outflows, which include education, medical treatment, tourism, business travel, and other personal travel expenses, also increased from $4.54 billion in 2024 to $5.995 billion in 2025, with Q3 recording the highest quarterly spending of $1.81 billion.

What you should know

The continued rise in education-related outflows reflects the strong demand among Nigerian households for international qualifications despite increasing costs associated with tuition, accommodation, visas, and exchange rates.

The data also illustrates the growing pressure such payments place on Nigeria’s external sector, as billions of dollars leave the country annually to finance education abroad.

While recent investments in Nigeria’s higher education sector and the expansion of private universities may improve domestic capacity over time, the latest Balance of Payments figures suggest that overseas education remains an important option for many Nigerians who still view overseas education as a pathway to globally recognized qualifications and broader career opportunities.

As a result, education continues to rank among the country’s largest sources of invisible imports, alongside other travel-related services, reinforcing its significant role in Nigeria’s foreign exchange demand.