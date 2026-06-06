MTN Nigeria has opened its data billing and network operations to public scrutiny as the telecom operator seeks to address persistent consumer complaints over alleged data depletion and improve customer trust.

MTN Nigeria has opened its data billing and network operations to public scrutiny as the telecom operator seeks to address persistent consumer complaints over alleged data depletion and improve customer trust.

The company said the initiative, tagged “Data on Trial,” would allow Nigerians to independently examine how data is consumed and billed on its network while providing an opportunity for customers to raise concerns directly with its technical teams.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, said the engagement was aimed at determining whether the complaints stemmed from genuine technical issues, customer misconceptions, or the need for improved consumer education.

What the MTN executive is saying

According to him, the company adopted a similar strategy years ago when subscribers raised concerns over unauthorised value added service subscriptions and deductions.

Okigbo said MTN subsequently suspended affected services, subjected its systems to regulatory reviews, and implemented measures that helped restore customer confidence.

“We want Nigerians to tell us what is wrong, ask questions and help us identify issues so that we can collectively find solutions,” he said.

He added that trust remained critical in the telecommunications sector, noting that consumers were more likely to embrace digital services when they clearly understood how billing systems worked and how charges were applied.

According to Okigbo, the public engagement session would also be streamed live to enable wider participation from subscribers and stakeholders across the country.

More insights

Also speaking on the initiative, MTN’s General Manager for Network Quality, Mike Ndukwe, dismissed allegations that telecom operators arbitrarily deduct customer data, explaining that most data usage occurs through normal digital activities such as video streaming, app usage, file downloads, and background processes running on mobile devices.

Using TikTok as an example, Ndukwe explained that high-definition video streaming consumes significantly more data than standard definition content, while features such as autoplay, cloud backups, hotspot sharing, and background app updates could drain data without users immediately noticing.

He added that the rollout of 4G and 5G technologies has further increased data consumption because faster speeds encourage higher quality content delivery and heavier internet usage.

According to him, subscribers can better manage their data usage by reducing video quality, restricting background applications, and monitoring device settings regularly.

Ndukwe also noted that data usage is measured using globally recognised standards and verified billing systems, adding that discrepancies sometimes occur because customer devices, network systems, and billing platforms often record usage at different transmission stages.

He said MTN’s billing systems are subjected to periodic audits by the Nigerian Communications Commission and independent assessors.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that telecom operators in Nigeria are now exploring different solutions and deploying new tools to address the rising complaints over data depletion.

More pressure is also coming from the telecom regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which has compelled the operators to demonstrate full transparency in their billing system.

As part of those measures, the telecom operators now provide subscribers a daily report of data used the previous day.

In addition, the telcos are now considering the deployment of tools such as data calculator to show subscribers how their data is consumed daily.