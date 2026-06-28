Court ruling revives Computer Village relocation to Katangowa, says Bridgeways

Bridgeways Global Projects Limited says a recent judgment of the Lagos State High Court has revived plans for the long-delayed relocation of Computer Village from Ikeja to the proposed Katangowa ICT Business Park.

Bridgeways Global Projects Limited says a recent judgment of the Lagos State High Court has revived plans for the long-delayed relocation of Computer Village from Ikeja to the proposed Katangowa ICT Business Park.

The company’s Managing Director, Jimmy Onyemenam, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, describing the judgment that gave the company legal victory over the Lagos State Government as a significant step toward resolving the dispute surrounding the multibillion-naira project.

The Lagos State Government first announced plans in 2017 to relocate Computer Village, one of West Africa’s largest ICT markets, from Ikeja to Katangowa in the Agbado/Oke Odo Local Council Development Area.

However, the project has remained stalled for almost a decade, with little visible progress at the proposed site.

What the Bridgeways Managing Director is saying

Reacting to the court’s decision, Onyemenam said the judgment reaffirmed the company’s contractual and proprietary rights over the project and invalidated efforts to terminate the concession agreement outside the dispute resolution process agreed by both parties.

According to him, the matter will now proceed to mediation to determine financial obligations, compensation and the restoration of the company’s entitlements arising from the project.

He expressed optimism that the ruling would pave the way for the resolution of outstanding issues while protecting the interests of investors and other legitimate stakeholders.

The Bridgeways boss also alleged that some government officials, alongside a few members of the Computer Village community, had worked to frustrate the project and misrepresented facts surrounding its implementation.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and fair process that would ultimately benefit traders operating in Computer Village as well as residents of Lagos State.

Get up to speed

In 2024, the state government announced that it had terminated its contract with Bridgeways Global Projects Limited, the consultant handling the proposed Katangowa ICT Business Park.

Announcing the termination of the Katngowa project contract during an inspection of the vast land area earmarked for the relocation of Ikeja Computer Village, the Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, said the contract was terminated due to non-performance of the contractor.

“The contract with the Kantagowa Market Project consultant, Bridgeway Global Project Limited, has since been terminated over two years ago due to non-performance of the contractor on the agreement reached with him and it is, therefore, illegal for him or his representatives to collect any fees or money from anyone in any disguise on the development of the market after termination of his contract.

“The Urban Development Department in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development headed by Bola Bello has taken over the management of the Kantangua project till further notice. He also directed that anything that has to do with project control has to be in line with Lagos State Building Control Agency’s guidelines and regulations,” he said.

The Governor’s adviser also acknowledged that some traders had paid to the developer, noting that the government would ensure that they are refunded. According to him, Bridgeway Global Project Limited would be made to refund all fees collected to the subscribers after the conduct of proper identification and verification by the State government to determine the real occupants and how much they paid.

The company subsequently challenged the decision at the Lagos State High Court in Suit No. ID/7902GCM/2024: Bridgeways Global Projects Limited v. Lagos State Government & Ors.

What you should know

The idea of a new site for the Computer Village was muted in the last year of Bola Tinubu’s administration as Governor of Lagos State. The project was carried on to the Babatunde Fashola’s regime when 32 companies were invited to bid for its execution.

Under Fashola, the process of appointing a developer took almost three years. The government bureaucracies continued until 2020 when the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration demolished the Katangowa market that was popular for used clothing and officially handed it over to Bridgeways as the appointed developers.

In 2021, Bridgeways carried out a groundbreaking ceremony at the site with a promise that the project would be completed in 24 months, that is, by 2023. However, as of last week when the Governor’s Adviser inspected the site, the shops which will house the traders are still at foundation level with overgrown grasses covering most parts of the site.