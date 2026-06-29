FG set to launch digital education data system on July 1

The Federal Ministry of Education will on July 1 officially launch the Digital National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS).

The Federal Ministry of Education will on July 1 officially launch the Digital National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, National Project Coordinator, Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit (SPOIU), Office of the Minister of Education, Mr Adebayo Onigbanjo, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Onigbanjo described DNEMIS as a flagship component of the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure being implemented under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative.

DNEMIS is a digital platform designed to standardize education data management across all levels of schooling in Nigeria and end years of fragmented, inconsistent reporting that has constrained evidence-based planning and governance.

What the ministry is saying

Onigbanjo said the platform would ensure every learner, school, teacher, and education investment is captured in a unified system capable of supporting planning, policymaking, budgeting, monitoring, and service delivery in real time.

He said Nigeria’s education sector had long been hampered by fragmented systems and limited access to reliable data, and that DNEMIS represents a structural fix to a problem that has weakened accountability and constrained the sector’s ability to respond to emerging challenges.

“For many years, education planning and administration relied on fragmented systems, inconsistent reporting processes and limited access to reliable and timely data. These challenges constrained effective planning, weakened accountability and limited the sector’s ability to respond to emerging realities,” he said.

“Data is no longer a back-office function. It is becoming the engine of education reform in Nigeria,” he added.

The Special Assistant to the Minister on Digital Communications and E-Learning, Mojoyin Adebajo, said DNEMIS will also digitise the Annual School Census process and, for the first time, make selected official education data publicly accessible through an interactive portal.

“This represents an important step towards expanding access to information and encouraging broader participation in conversations that shape the future of education in Nigeria,” she said.

She said the portal would enable government institutions, researchers, development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector, journalists, and members of the public to access and engage with official education data.

More insights

UNICEF’s Education Specialist for Planning, Monitoring, Data and Research, Saka Ibraheem, said the longer-term goal is to integrate all education management platforms into a single national system before the end of next year.

“Before next year, we hope to have the Education Management Information System, Teacher Management Information System and individual learner records in one system. One system for education and one system for Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the integrated system will include a unique identifier to track school enrolment and out-of-school children across the country, enabling authorities to reduce school dropouts by tracking learners seamlessly as they move through the education system.

NEDI Coordinator Abubakar Isah said the ministry has taken measures to ensure the platform complies with Nigeria’s data protection laws and safeguards education data appropriately.

What you should know

The launch of DNEMIS on July 1 will happen just days after the launch of the National Learning Assessment Week.

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government declared June 29 to July 3, 2026, as National Learning Assessment Week as Nigeria prepares to undertake its first nationwide learning assessment covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the ministry, the assessment is aimed at generating reliable data on students’ learning outcomes to guide education planning, policy reforms, resource distribution, and interventions to improve the quality of learning across the country.