The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that four people died, and 24 others sustained serious injuries following an accident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) near Agbor, Delta State, on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that four people died, and 24 others sustained serious injuries following an accident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) near Agbor, Delta State, on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The corporation made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The corporation said four coaches capsized and one coach derailed along the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor, leading to the fatalities and injuries recorded on board.

What they are saying

The NRC said 482 people were on board the train, comprising 442 passengers and 40 crew members, security personnel, and service providers.

It said four passengers died—two adult females, one adult male, and one infant—while 24 others sustained serious injuries and several others suffered varying degrees of trauma.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) regrets to confirm that a serious train accident occurred yesterday along the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor near Agbor, Delta State.”

“Preliminary reports indicate that four coaches capsized while one coach derailed, resulting in the unfortunate loss of four lives, comprising two adult females, one adult male, and one infant passenger,” the statement read.

NRC said emergency response teams were immediately deployed, including personnel from the Delta State Government, NEMA, FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force, NSCDC, and others.

The statement noted that rescue and evacuation operations were completed the same day, with injured passengers taken to hospitals in Agbor.

More insights

Among those on board were Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central) and former Delta State SSG, Patrick Ukah.

One NRC staff member sustained a traumatic limb injury and is in stable condition.

The passenger manifest has been recovered, while victim documentation is ongoing.

The NRC said a full investigation has begun and assured continued support for affected passengers and families. It also commended emergency responders for their swift action.

Get up to speed

The Warri–Itakpe rail line has faced repeated disruptions due to technical and operational issues.

In May 2026, the NRC suspended services for operational and safety assessments.

In July 2025, services were halted twice due to technical faults, while in April 2025 operations were suspended for 72 hours after engine failures.

In February 2025, another technical fault led to suspension before services resumed on February 22.

In July 2024, a derailment near Ujevwu led to a two-day suspension, though no casualties were recorded.

Similar incidents—derailments, locomotive failures, washouts, and collisions—have also affected other rail corridors nationwide.

What you should know

NBS data shows derailments were the most common rail accident in Nigeria between 2020 and 2022, with 183 cases recorded.

This compares with 155 locomotive failures, 51 detachment cases, 28 collisions, nine washouts, and 41 other incidents.

Vandalism, including rail track theft and sabotage of signalling equipment, also continues to disrupt operations and raise safety concerns across the network.