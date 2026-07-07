NIN enrolment hits 136 million amid NIMC Act 2026 implementation

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN has reached 136 million, marking a major milestone in the country's drive to establish a unified digital identity system.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN has reached 136 million, marking a major milestone in the country’s drive to establish a unified digital identity system.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on Tuesday, the milestone was disclosed by the Director General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, during a courtesy visit by the Commission to the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as part of ongoing engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the implementation of the newly enacted NIMC Act 2026.

The development comes as the Federal Government pushes to strengthen Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem and expand the use of the NIN across public services and economic planning.

The last official data published on the Commission’s website shows that enrolment for the NIN stood at 123.9 million as of October 2025. This means that the database has grown by over 12 million in the last eight months.

What they are saying

During the visit, Coker-Odusote presented the provisions of the new NIMC Act, which repeals and replaces the 2007 legislation governing the Commission.

According to her, the new legal framework modernises Nigeria’s digital identity system by establishing the NIN as the foundational identifier under the Federal Government’s “one person, one identity” policy.

She added that the legislation also designates NIMC as the root certificate authority for Nigeria’s national digital infrastructure while introducing stronger data protection, cybersecurity safeguards, and digital credentials.

Coker-Odusote reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians and legal residents are enrolled and issued NINs within the shortest possible time.

She also expressed the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in leveraging the NIN to support economic planning and national development initiatives.

More insights

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the successful implementation of the NIMC Act 2026.

He described the legislation as a transformative milestone that would strengthen Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem while accelerating national planning and development.

Bagudu commended the leadership of NIMC for securing the passage of the new legislation, noting that it provides a stronger legal foundation for a trusted, secure and inclusive national identity management system.

According to the minister, the success of the new Act will ultimately depend on its effective implementation and the tangible benefits delivered to Nigerians.

He also called for deeper collaboration among federal, state and local governments to eliminate the duplication of identity databases across government institutions and build greater public confidence in the national identity system.

“The National Identification Number (NIN) should serve as Nigeria’s single, universally accepted identity standard, supporting efficient service delivery and good governance,” Bagudu said.

What you should know

Late June, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu has signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law, replacing the 2007 legislation and giving the commission expanded powers to oversee Nigeria’s digital identity infrastructure.

The new law establishes NIMC as the Root Certification Authority for Nigeria’s National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), placing it at the centre of the country’s digital identity, authentication, and electronic trust framework.

Nigeria has continued to expand enrolment into the National Identity Database as the government integrates the NIN with key public services, financial systems and social intervention programmes.

The enactment of the NIMC Act 2026 is expected to accelerate these efforts by providing an updated legal framework for digital identity management, strengthening data security and promoting the adoption of the NIN as the country’s primary identity credential.