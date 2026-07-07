Enugu bans traffic task force operations on federal highways

The Enugu State Government has banned all traffic task force operations on federal highways across the Enugu metropolis with immediate effect to curb the activities of fake enforcement officials accused of extorting motorists.

The Enugu State Government has banned all traffic task force operations on federal highways across the Enugu metropolis with immediate effect to curb the activities of fake enforcement officials accused of extorting motorists.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Commander of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA), Mr. Kenneth Aniebonam Ugwu, and made available by the spokesperson to Governor Peter Mbah, Dan Nwomeh.

The government said the decision followed reports of individuals impersonating officials of the Enugu State Ministry of Transport to harass and extort motorists on federal highways, actions it said had tarnished the image of the ministry and undermined lawful traffic enforcement.

What they are saying

According to the statement, the ban is part of the state’s efforts to eliminate illegal traffic enforcement activities and restore public confidence in the transport regulatory system.

“The Enugu State Ministry of Transport has banned all traffic task force operations on federal highways across the Enugu metropolis with immediate effect as part of efforts to curb the activities of fake enforcement officials accused of extorting motorists,” the statement read in part.

The government said the impostors had been posing as officials of the Ministry of Transport while stopping motorists on federal highways and allegedly demanding illegal payments.

It added that the Ministry of Transport had constituted a special enforcement team to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those behind the illegal operations.

More insights

The statement disclosed that some suspected fake task force operatives were recently arrested while allegedly extorting motorists in different parts of the Enugu metropolis. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The government urged motorists and members of the public to report suspected fake task force officials or lodge genuine complaints through the Office of the Commander of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) for immediate intervention.

It warned that anyone found harassing or extorting motorists under the guise of traffic enforcement would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The directive takes immediate effect and applies to all traffic task force operations on federal highways within the Enugu metropolis.

What you should know

The ban does not suspend lawful traffic management by the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA). Instead, it targets illegal traffic task force operations on federal highways. The decision followed reports that individuals were impersonating government officials to extort motorists.

The state government said the activities of the fake enforcement teams had generated complaints from road users.

It added that the incidents had also damaged the reputation of the Ministry of Transport. The suspension is intended to halt the illegal operations while authorities identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of traffic enforcement and revenue collection on Nigerian roads. In December 2025, the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) banned the collection of road taxes, levies, and related charges through checkpoints and roadblocks. It also called on security agencies to dismantle illegal revenue collection points across the country.