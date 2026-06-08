The Nigerian equities market gained N514.97 billion on Monday, June 8, 2026, as renewed bargain hunting in large- and mid-cap stocks strengthened last Friday’s market rebound after recent protracted market correction.

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.33% to close at 243,396.25 points, while market capitalization increased to N156.11 trillion as investors accumulated fundamentally strong stocks following weeks of sustained profit-taking.

The rebound strengthened the market’s year-to-date return to 56.41%, reflecting continued investor confidence despite recent volatility across key sectors of the market.

Market sentiment improved moderately during the session, with gainers narrowly outpacing losers as renewed demand in stocks such as Oando, First HoldCo, MTN Nigeria, Eterna, Aradel Holdings, Zenith Bank and GTCO helped support the market’s recovery.

What the data is saying:

The market recorded a broad-based improvement in activity as both trading volume and turnover rose sharply, indicating stronger participation from institutional and retail investors.

Highlights of Monday’s trading include:

All-Share Index: 243,396.25 points, up 0.33%

Market Capitalisation: N156.11 trillion, up N514.97 billion (+0.33%)

Volume Traded: 746.18 million shares, up 22.63%

Value Traded: N58.06 billion, up 81.26%

Deals: 75,217 transactions, up 36.22%

Year-to-date Return: 56.41%

Top 5 Gainers:

International Energy Insurance — up 9.92% to N7.98

The Initiates Plc — up 9.91% to N32.15

ABC Transport — up 9.68% to N6.80

Abbey Mortgage Bank — up 9.63% to N10.25

UPDC REIT — up 8.91% to N11.00

Top 5 Losers:

Fidson Healthcare — down 10.00% to N122.85

Academy Press — down 9.70% to N7.45

R.T. Briscoe — down 9.43% to N13.45

Sunu Assurances — down 9.38% to N4.06

Learn Africa — down 8.70% to N10.50

International Energy Insurance topped the gainers’ chart after appreciating 9.92% to close at N7.98, while The Initiates Plc gained 9.91%. ABC Transport, Abbey Mortgage Bank and UPDC REIT completed the list of top-performing stocks.

On the losers’ table, Fidson Healthcare recorded the steepest decline, shedding 10.00% to close at N122.85. Academy Press, R.T. Briscoe, Sunu Assurances and Learn Africa also posted significant losses during the session.

Sectoral performance was largely positive. Oil & Gas stocks led the advance with a 0.87% gain, followed by Insurance (+0.62%), Banking (+0.59%), Commodity (+0.37%) and Consumer Goods (+0.10%). The Industrial Goods Index closed marginally lower, declining by 0.003%.

More insights:

The market’s positive performance was driven primarily by renewed buying interest in several fundamentally strong counters that had recently come under profit-taking pressure.

The Initiates Plc advanced 9.91%, while Oando gained 7.92%, First HoldCo rose 2.58%, MTN Nigeria appreciated 1.94%, and Eterna added 2.67% as investors repositioned in selected blue-chip and mid-cap stocks.

Investor sentiment strengthened, with market breadth closing positive as 32 stocks recorded gains against 30 decliners.

International Energy Insurance and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings also traded above their respective 52-week highs during the session.

Total volume traded rose to 746.18 million shares, while turnover surged to N58.06 billion, reflecting increased participation across the market.

FCMB Group emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, accounting for 157.80 million shares or 21.15% of total transactions.

Dangote Cement dominated value traded with N29.77 billion worth of shares changing hands, representing more than half of total market turnover.

The sharp rise in value traded suggests increased activity from institutional investors and high-net-worth participants who continued to reposition portfolios in anticipation of fresh market opportunities.

Financial services stocks remained dominant in terms of volume traded, while heavyweight transactions in Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria and Aradel Holdings supported overall market turnover.

What you should know:

Monday’s positive performance extends last Friday’s market rebound following the recent correction that erased more than N4 trillion from investors’ wealth after the NGX All-Share Index reached a historic high of 252,508 points in May 2026.

The benchmark index remains below its record peak but has shown signs of stabilisation as bargain hunters return to fundamentally sound stocks.

Market capitalisation increased to N156.11 trillion from N155.59 trillion in the previous session, restoring N514.97 billion in investor wealth.

Despite recent volatility, the market’s year-to-date return of 56.41% remains among the strongest performances recorded by major global equity markets in 2026.

Oil & Gas, Industrial Goods and Banking stocks continue to rank among the market’s strongest-performing sectors on a year-to-date basis, supported by improving corporate earnings and sustained investor demand.

Analysts expect cautious optimism to prevail in the near term as investors continue to rebalance portfolios, with bargain hunting likely to persist in fundamentally strong counters that have recently experienced price corrections.