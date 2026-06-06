The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Friday, June 6, 2026, snapping a four-session losing streak as strong buying interest in insurance and banking stocks lifted the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.15% to 242,593.31 points, adding N234.73 billion to investors’ wealth.

The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Friday, June 6, 2026, snapping a four-session losing streak as strong buying interest in insurance and banking stocks lifted the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.15% to 242,593.31 points, adding N234.73 billion to investors’ wealth.

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) reviewed by Nairametrics showed market capitalisation rose to N155.59 trillion from N155.36 trillion recorded in the previous session, while the year-to-date return improved to 55.90% from 55.66%.

The recovery was supported by broad-based gains across most sectoral indices, particularly insurance and banking stocks, as investors returned to selected counters following four consecutive days of profit-taking that erased more than N5 trillion from market value.

Market sentiment improved significantly during the session, with advancers overwhelmingly outpacing decliners as bargain hunters moved into insurance, banking, and industrial stocks.

Highlights of key performance indices:

All-Share Index: 242,593.31 points, up 0.15%

Market Capitalisation: N155.59 trillion, up N234.73 billion

Volume Traded: 608.49 million shares, up 3.40%

Value Traded: N32.03 billion, up 14.90%

Deals: 53,826 transactions, down 6.15%

Year-to-date Return: 55.90%

Sector Performance:

Insurance Index: up 1.14%

Banking Index: up 0.90%

Industrial Goods Index: up 0.46%

Consumer Goods Index: up 0.06%

Oil & Gas Index: up 0.01%

Commodity Index: unchanged

Top 5 Gainers:

International Energy Insurance — up 9.96%

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings — up 9.92%

The Initiates Plc — up 9.86%

R.T. Briscoe — up 9.16%

Ikeja Hotel — up 8.71%

Top 5 Losers:

BUA Cement — down 10.00%

Trans-Nationwide Express — down 9.85%

John Holt Plc — down 9.73%

Red Star Express — down 9.71%

Deap Capital Management — down 9.15%

More insights:

The insurance sector emerged as the strongest-performing segment of the market, advancing 1.14% as investors accumulated positions in International Energy Insurance, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and other insurance counters.

Banking stocks also contributed significantly to the market’s recovery, with the Banking Index rising 0.90% amid renewed buying interest in selected tier-one and mid-tier lenders following the recent market correction.

Market breadth strengthened sharply as 39 gainers comfortably outpaced 11 losers. This represents a notable improvement from the weak sentiment recorded earlier in the week when decliners consistently dominated trading sessions.

Trading activity also improved, with total volume traded increasing by 3.40% to 608.49 million shares, while turnover rose 14.90% to N32.03 billion, indicating stronger participation from institutional and retail investors.

Despite the broader market rebound, some heavyweight stocks remained under pressure. BUA Cement led the losers’ chart after declining by the maximum daily limit of 10.00%, while Trans-Nationwide Express, John Holt, and Red Star Express also recorded steep losses.

The modest 0.01% gain recorded by the Oil & Gas Index suggests that selling pressure in the sector may be easing following Thursday’s sharp 4.90% decline triggered by selloffs in Aradel Holdings and Eterna.

What you should know:

Friday’s rebound marks the first positive trading session since the commencement of the T+1 settlement regime at the start of June.

The gain of N234.73 billion partially offsets the more than N5.14 trillion lost during the previous four trading sessions.

Despite the recovery, the NGX remains below its all-time high of 252,508 points reached on May 13, 2026. However, the market’s year-to-date return of 55.90% remains one of the strongest performances among major global equity markets in 2026.

Analysts had expected a rebound soon saying the market profit-taking had touched the bottom, as improving market breadth and renewed buying activity on Friday indicates.

Heading into the new trading week, market participants are expected to assess whether Friday’s recovery signals the beginning of a broader rebound or merely a temporary pause in the ongoing correction cycle.