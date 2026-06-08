Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC Group, has welcomed 20 young Nigerians into the 2026 cohort of its Youth Empowered Internship Programme, reaffirming its commitment to equipping young people with practical workplace experience and skills that enhance employability and career readiness. Other News Climate action is increasingly a business imperative By Dinesh […]

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC Group, has welcomed 20 young Nigerians into the 2026 cohort of its Youth Empowered Internship Programme, reaffirming its commitment to equipping young people with practical workplace experience and skills that enhance employability and career readiness.

The six-month internship programme provides participants with immersive learning opportunities across key business functions, including Supply Chain, and Commercial.

Throughout the programme, the interns will gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship from experienced professionals, and develop critical workplace competencies in one of Nigeria’s leading FMCG companies.

The new cohort was selected from a pool of Youth Empowered beneficiaries across several tertiary institutions, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), University of Abuja and the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), following a competitive screening process.

The initiative builds on the success of the inaugural cohort launched in 2025, where 10 participants completed a six-month placement across various business functions within NBC. Demonstrating the programme’s impact, at least three members of the pioneer cohort have since transitioned into employees within the business.

Since its launch in 2017, the Youth Empowered programme has impacted more than 70,000 young Nigerians through employability training, entrepreneurship development, professional skills acquisition, and structured internship opportunities. The programme has also supported participants interested in vocational careers through access to professional training in areas such as culinary arts and mixology.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Nigerian Bottling Company, Soromidayo George, said:

“Creating meaningful pathways from education to employment is essential to unlocking the potential of young people. Through Youth Empowered, we are equipping young Nigerians with practical skills, workplace exposure, and professional networks that enhance their employability and prepare them to thrive in today’s evolving world of work.”

She added:

“The success of our first internship cohort demonstrates the transformative impact of meaningful workplace experience. We are particularly encouraged that three members of the pioneer cohort have progressed into full-time roles within our business, validating the programme’s ability to create tangible career opportunities. We are excited to welcome this new cohort and look forward to supporting their growth and development over the next six months.”

For the participants, the internship represents an opportunity to apply their knowledge, gain industry experience, and accelerate their professional development.

Chirah Sylvia, one of the 2026 interns, expressed her enthusiasm about joining the programme:

“Being selected for this internship is both an honour and an exciting opportunity. I am eager to learn from experienced professionals, gain practical industry exposure, and develop skills that will help me build a successful career. I believe this experience will challenge me, broaden my perspective, and prepare me for the future.”

Similarly, Tolulope Arowogbola highlighted the value of the experience:

“The Youth Empowered Internship Programme offers a unique opportunity to learn within a world-class organisation like NBC while gaining hands-on experience across different aspects of the business. I am excited to contribute, learn from industry experts, and develop the confidence and capabilities needed to excel in my chosen career path.”

Through initiatives such as Youth Empowered, NBC continues to advance its sustainability agenda by creating pathways to economic opportunity, supporting youth development, and contributing to the growth of a skilled and resilient workforce for Nigeria.