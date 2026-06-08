The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a couple, Olorunbukunmi Taiwo and Awolegan Omolola Omotola, over an alleged N1.09 billion fraud involving a widow who was reportedly deceived into financing a purported road construction contract.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a couple, Olorunbukunmi Taiwo and Awolegan Omolola Omotola, over an alleged N1.09 billion fraud involving a widow who was reportedly deceived into financing a purported road construction contract.

This was contained in a statement released by the anti-graft agency on Monday, June 8, via its X account.

According to the EFCC, the defendants were brought before Justice Abubakar Usman of the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti on a six-count charge related to obtaining money under false pretences and retaining proceeds of crime, offences said to be contrary to provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004.

What they are saying

According to the EFCC, the case originated from a petition filed by a widow, Anazia Colina Kenechukwu, who owns a private school in Delta State. The petitioner alleged that Taiwo approached her with a proposal to finance a road construction contract which he claimed had been awarded to him by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

The anti-graft agency said the widow was persuaded to invest substantial sums into the purported project, only to later discover that she had allegedly been defrauded.

The commission further disclosed that investigations showed huge amounts of money were transferred into the defendant’s bank account in connection with the alleged scheme.

“Kenechukwu further alleged that a total sum of N1,980,000,000.00 (One Billion, Nine Hundred and Eighty Million Naira) only was paid into Taiwo’s account domiciled with Access Bank Plc,” the EFCC stated.

According to investigators, the couple allegedly invested part of the funds in two properties, including a hospitality business known as Town Tavern Lounge and a four-bedroom bungalow located within the Florence Court area of Irewolede Estate in Ado-Ekiti.

The EFCC added that it had earlier secured an interim forfeiture order on the two properties on May 25, 2026, pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

What you should know

The latest case highlights a growing trend in Nigeria’s fraud landscape, where individuals increasingly fall victim to elaborate schemes orchestrated by fellow citizens rather than cases involving only the embezzlement of public funds.

In recent years, the EFCC has intensified efforts to prosecute financial crimes involving private individuals and corporate entities, as complaints of investment scams, contract fraud and other forms of financial deception continue to rise.

In early May, Nairametrics reported that the EFCC arraigned former Chairman of Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, over an alleged N15.6 billion fraud case.

Similarly, in early March, the anti-graft agency arraigned two senior officials of FSDH Merchant Bank Limited — Bakare Oladimeji Surajudeen and James Olukayode Imokwede — over an alleged fraud involving $306,667.81 and €50,250.

Also in March, the commission arraigned four suspects before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja over allegations bordering on fraud and theft involving approximately N91.7 million and N3.4 million.

The succession of prosecutions appears to show EFCC’s broader crackdown on financial crimes and signals increasing scrutiny of cases involving private-sector fraud, contract scams and the diversion of funds obtained through alleged false representations.