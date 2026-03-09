The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned four suspects before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja over alleged fraud and theft involving about N91.7 million and N3.4 million.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the agency on X.

The suspects are staff members linked to God’s Touch Apartment and Hotels.

What the agency said

According to the commission, the suspects, identified as Adetunji Mathew, Victor Damilare Olaomo, Douglas Agorom Ikwugwu and Arowolo Adeniyi Abiodun, were arraigned before different judges at the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on charges bordering on conspiracy, stealing, and retention of proceeds of crime.

Mathew and Olaomo were arraigned before Justice O. A. Okunuga on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony and stealing to the tune of N91,749,230.

The offences are said to be contrary to Sections 409 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

One of the counts against Mathew reads:

“That you, ADETUNJI MATHEW TEMIDAYO, sometime between 2024 and 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being the accountant of God’s Touch Apartment and Hotels, dishonestly converted to your own use an aggregate sum of N64,764,830 (Sixty-Four Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty Naira), property of God’s Touch Apartment and Hotels.”

Another count against Olaomo reads:

“That you, VICTOR DAMILARE OLAOMO, sometime between 2024 and 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being the accountant of God’s Touch Apartment and Hotels, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N26,082,400 (Twenty-Six Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Four Hundred Naira), property of God’s Touch Apartment and Hotels.”

More details

The other suspects, Ikwugwu and Abiodun of the same hotel, were arraigned before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and retention of proceeds of crime.

One of the charges against Ikwugwu reads:

“That you, Douglas Agorom Ikwugwu, sometime in June 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst being the Duty Manager at God’s Touch Apartment Hotel, dishonestly stole and converted to your own use an aggregate sum of N1,966,000 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand Naira), property of God’s Touch Apartment Hotel.”

The charge against Abiodun reads:

“That you, Arowolo Adeniyi Abiodun, sometime in June 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst being the Auditor at God’s Touch Apartment Hotel, dishonestly stole and converted to your own use the sum of N1,500,000 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), property of God’s Touch Apartment Hotel.”

All four defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Justice Okunuga subsequently ordered that Mathew and Olaomo be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the matter to March 17, 2026, for the hearing of the bail application.

Justice Abike-Fadipe adjourned the case involving Ikwugwu and Abiodun to March 16, 2026, for the hearing of their bail applications and May 20, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

What you should know