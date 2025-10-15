The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a Lagos-based businessman, Ugoh Christogonus Onyewuchi, and his company, C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria, before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, for alleged theft of N215.8 million.

The defendants were arraigned on Monday, October 13, 2025, by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the EFCC on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

According to the EFCC, Onyewuchi allegedly retained control of N215,800,000, part of an N8.5 billion sum stolen from accounts domiciled with a commercial bank through unauthorised access to its computers and server systems.

The money was reportedly transferred into the account of C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria.

The charges

Count one reads:

“That you, Ugoh Christogonus Onyewuchi and C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria, sometime in 2025 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, retained the control of the sum of N215,800,000 (Two Hundred and Fifteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira), money which forms part of N8,568,090,500 (Eight Billion, Five Hundred and Sixty-Eight Million, Ninety Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) stolen from accounts domiciled with a bank through unauthorised access to their computers and server and paid into your account number 5080158271 with account name C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria.”

Count two reads:

“That you, Ugoh Christogonus Onyewuchi and C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria, sometime in 2025 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N215,800,000 (Two Hundred and Fifteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira), money which forms part of N8,568,090,500 (Eight Billion, Five Hundred and Sixty-Eight Million, Ninety Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) stolen from accounts domiciled with a bank through unauthorised access to their computers and server and paid into your account number 5080158271 with account name C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria.”

Court proceedings