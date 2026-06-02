The National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) says it has commenced the development of an innovative financing framework to support talent development and export led growth.

The National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) says it has commenced the development of an innovative financing framework to support talent development and export led growth.

The Programme disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday as it marked one year of its relaunch by the Tinubu administration.

According to the statement, the framework proposes four-layer capital stack that combines catalytic public investment with outcomes linked private capital, adapting global financing models to Nigeria’s economic realities and workforce priorities.

The financing model is part of a broader set of reforms and institutional developments recorded by the programme in its first year since relaunch, aimed at positioning Nigeria as a competitive hub in the global services export economy.

What they are saying

The Programme noted that a key milestone in the reporting period was the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval in November 2025 for the establishment of the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports (NCMSE).

The mechanism provides a formal structure for aligning policy and improving coordination across government agencies involved in services exports.

It is also designed to strengthen Nigeria’s integration into global digital trade frameworks and accelerate growth in the sector.

“Since its approval, the NCMSE has provided the institutional architecture for bringing together previously disconnected programmes, agencies, and stakeholders under a common services export agenda.

“By fostering greater alignment among key institutions—including National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Outsource To Nigeria Initiative (OTNI), and flagship talent initiatives such as 3MTT—the mechanism is helping to improve policy coherence, streamline implementation, and position talent development as a strategic driver of Nigeria’s services export competitiveness,” it stated.

Building on the governance structure, the Programme also launched the Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network (NTAN) in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The initiative is co chaired by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Ministry of Education, alongside private sector partners including the Africa Finance Corporation and Flour Mills of Nigeria.

Through the partnership, Nigeria has formally joined the WEF Global Accelerators Network, bringing together public, private, and development sector actors to coordinate a national workforce development roadmap.

More insights

Commenting on the initiative, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said the global economy is shifting toward knowledge based industries where talent and skills will define competitiveness.

“We are witnessing a shift in the global economy, where greater value and the competitive advantage will be determined by a nation’s ability to cultivate talent, harness deep knowledge-based industries, and participate in high-value services markets built seamlessly across borders,” she said.

She noted that Africa has a unique opportunity to position itself as a major contributor to the global talent economy by strengthening human capital development and expanding participation in high value services trade.

National Coordinator of NATEP, Teju Abisoye, said the programme is focused on building an enabling ecosystem that positions Nigeria as a global talent hub through policy reform, strategic partnerships, and skills development initiatives.

She said the progress achieved over the past year supports NATEP’s broader objective of creating one million direct export linked jobs, alongside millions of indirect jobs, increased investment inflows, and expanded access to globally recognised skills and certifications for Nigerian workers.

Abisoye added that the next phase of the programme will focus on scaling implementation, operationalising the private sector backed financing framework, advancing the National Outsourcing Policy through approval processes, and deploying the Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network to deliver measurable workforce outcomes in the global services export market.

What you should know

The National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) was first launched in in September 2023 with a target of creating a pool of talent that would make the country a force in the global talent-sourcing industry.

In 2025, the programme was redesigned and relaunched on June 2nd to tap into the $1 trillion global outsourcing industry by positioning Nigeria’s youth as a world-class talent pool for digital and professional services.

As part of this relaunch, Mrs. Teju Abisoye was appointed as the National Coordinator of the programme.