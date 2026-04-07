Chief Executive Officer Africa 1, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Chioma Mang and UBA’s Group Chief Experience Officer, Michelle Nwoga, were among the most celebrated figures at the 2026 Guardian Woman Festival, receiving the coveted Special Recognition Awards in honour of their transformative leadership and contributions to banking, customer experience and corporate impact across Africa.

The two UBA leaders were honoured during the Festival’s closing ceremony of the Guardian ‘Seven Women Wonder’ category, which drew together leaders from business, philanthropy and civil society to celebrate women driving meaningful change.

Their recognition continues to underscore UBA’s commitment to advancing female leadership at the highest levels of finance and service excellence on the continent.

Receiving the award, Chioma Mang and Michelle Nwoga spoke on how UBA is passionate about women’s growth and how it consistently creates platforms for women to lead, innovate and shape the future of African banking. Chioma Mang said: “ I share this honour with every woman around the world, women in banking and finance and especially women at UBA, working tirelessly to reshape Africa’s financial landscape.” Michelle Nwoga added, “This award underscores what happens when women lead with empathy and execution. True customer experience begins with believing in the people you serve, and the outcome easily is excellence.”

Other winners at the women Festival were the awardees of the Seven Wonder Women category: CEO, FSDH Merchant Bank, Bukola Smith; President, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Mobolaji Adeniyi; Broadcaster, Debby Odutayo; Executive Director, Polo Luxury, Jennifer Obayuwana; Head of Sustainability and ESG, NSIA, Nana Maidugi; Founder, Female Techpreneur Founders Lounge, Bukola Moyo Babajide; and Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow, Adenike Macaulay.

The Guardian Woman Festival’s 2026 edition concluded a month-long celebration of impact, leadership and purpose, bringing its closing spotlight onto collective social action by honouring charities and supportive organisations whose work continues to reshape communities across Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Co-convener Anita Athena Ibru explained the Festival’s deliberate shift toward recognising institutions alongside individuals

“It is important to recognise these teams of women quietly working behind the scenes. This serves as a reminder that when women get together, no matter their position, be it at executive or volunteer level, if they stay aligned with purpose, great things can happen. We are bringing to light the fact that women are often the key drivers behind charitable causes and advocates for social change.”

This year’s edition expanded its recognition framework to amplify the often-unseen work of organised female-led philanthropy. The recognised philanthropies were: Small World,

Child Advocacy Health Initiative, Global Survivors Fund, Mama’s Breakfast Club, and ARA NINI Health.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.