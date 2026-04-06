The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has facilitated the return of three Nigerians who were stranded in South Africa, following a social media post by one of the travelers that drew the attention of South African authorities.

The development was disclosed in a post on NIDCOM’s official X account on Sunday.

The incident comes after claims by Just_Yemi (@YemiFirstson), who alleged that he and three other Nigerians were unlawfully detained at Johannesburg airport despite having valid visas and complete documentation.

What they are saying

NIDCOM confirmed that the three Nigerians have now been cleared and are expected to arrive in Lagos on Monday. While welcoming their safe return, the commission expressed concern over the circumstances that led to their detention.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is pleased to announce that the three Nigerian nationals who were stranded at a South African airport have been cleared and have departed South Africa. They are expected to arrive in Lagos tomorrow morning.”

“In this particular case, one of the individuals had previously posted insulting remarks about the South African government online. This had already placed him on their watchlist. When confronted at the port of entry, he was unable to defend or substantiate those statements, which further aggravated the situation.”

The commission emphasized the importance of adhering to international travel protocols and being mindful of digital conduct.

More insights

NIDCOM also reiterated a broader advisory to Nigerians traveling abroad, warning against reliance on unregulated visa agents.

Incomplete knowledge of submitted visa applications can prevent travellers from adequately defending their information during immigration interviews, leading to the denial of entry.

Apply for visas directly or only through licensed and verifiable agents, reviewing all information before submission.

Ensure every detail can be personally explained during immigration interviews.

Be mindful of digital footprints; derogatory or inflammatory social media posts can trigger visa denial or secondary screening.

Travel with genuine reasons and supporting documentation.

The agency confirmed it will continue to engage South African authorities to prevent similar incidents and commended the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa for its prompt intervention.

Backstory

The situation emerged after a post by Just_Yemi (@YemiFirstson) in the early hours of Sunday, alleging that he and three other Nigerians were unlawfully detained at Johannesburg airport.

He claimed that despite having valid visas and complete documentation, they were singled out, had restricted access to their phones, and were denied the option to book another flight home.

The post called for public awareness and accountability from South African authorities.

What you should know

The Nigerian government, through agencies such as NIDCOM, routinely facilitates the return of citizens stranded abroad, regardless of the circumstances.

This support extends to those facing hardships or specific incidents like the recent South Africa case linked to social media activity.

In March 2026, over 700 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic were safely returned through a coordinated evacuation by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The returnees, mostly women and children, arrived at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in 12 buses, representing multiple states.

Since 2017, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has assisted more than 60,300 Nigerians through voluntary return programs, highlighting ongoing efforts to protect citizens abroad.

These cases highlight the importance of preparedness, vigilance, and responsible digital conduct when traveling internationally, both for individual safety and national reputation.