Over 700 stranded Nigerians in Niger Republic have returned home, following a coordinated evacuation effort by the Federal Government.

The development was disclosed on Monday by Nura Abdullahi of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), shortly after the returnees arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano for profiling.

The returnees, who arrived at about 4:08 p.m. in 12 buses, comprised 708 individuals, mostly women and children, from several states, including Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Benue, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi and Niger.

What they are saying

Authorities said the returnees were safely evacuated and are currently receiving support, including shelter, food, and medical care, as part of efforts to reintegrate them.

Abdullahi explained that the returnees were brought back through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are being profiled before onward transportation to their respective states.

“They have also been given blankets, mosquito nets and dignity kits containing toiletries, wrappers, sanitary pads and other essentials.

“By tomorrow morning, after necessary profiling, they will be transported to their respective states,” he said.

He added that medical teams from the Nigeria Red Cross Society are on ground to attend to sick returnees, while severe cases would be referred to appropriate health facilities.

More insights

Some of the returnees shared harrowing experiences, highlighting the dangers many Nigerians face while seeking opportunities abroad.

One of them, Kamalu Abdullahi, said he had lived in Niamey for 12 years before violence forced him to flee.

“I woke up one morning, hearing people shouting ‘fire, fire’. My house and those of other Nigerians were set ablaze. When I came out, I was attacked and told to leave the country,” he said.

He commended the government for facilitating their return, adding that he would not go back to Niger even if offered financial incentives.

Another returnee, Rabi’a Inusa, recounted how personal hardship pushed her to migrate, only to face worse conditions.

“My husband in Nigeria sold our house and threw my belongings on the street. I decided to travel to Algeria to seek greener pastures… I was sleeping on the streets,” she said.

“I spent over N100,000 on transport when I was travelling to Niamey and returned home with nothing.”

What you should know

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is responsible for coordinating disaster response and humanitarian assistance in Nigeria, including the reception, support, and reintegration of stranded citizens returning from abroad.

The latest evacuation reflects a broader trend of Nigerians becoming stranded along irregular migration routes.

On March 15, the International Organization for Migration disclosed that more than 60,300 Nigerian migrants have been returned home since 2017 through assisted voluntary return programmes after facing difficulties abroad.

The growing number of returnees highlights a wider migration trend, as many Nigerians continue to seek better opportunities outside the country.

Survey data by NOI Polls shows that about 56% of Nigerians have considered emigrating — a sharp rise from 36% recorded in 2017 — underscoring increasing economic pressures driving migration decisions.