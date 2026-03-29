The Federal Government has opened an expression of interest for the National Digital Economy Research Clusters, a N12 billion research funding scheme to strengthen evidence-based policymaking in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, in a statement issued on Saturday

To that effect, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is inviting academic and research institutions to submit proposals to lead or collaborate across the newly established research clusters.

What they are saying

Announcing the development, Tijani said the programme is focused on driving research-led policy decisions.

“Today, my heart is filled with deep joy as we announce the Expression of Interest for the National Digital Economy Research Clusters, a N12bn research funding scheme designed to place ideas, evidence, and research at the centre of Nigeria’s digital transformation,” he said.

He pointed out that many digital policies are often shaped without sufficient research input.

“Too often, the ideas shaping digital policy come predominantly from markets and political cycles rather than from research, evidence, and long-term thinking,” he added.

He noted that as infrastructure expands, research-backed policies are needed to ensure inclusive impact.

“As we deepen our digital infrastructure coverage, thoughtful, evidence-based approaches are required to be deployed in society to ensure everyone benefits from this significant investment,” Tijani said.

More details

Under the initiative, six national research clusters will be established across key pillars of the digital economy.

Connectivity, Access, and Meaningful Use

Digital Public Infrastructure and Digital Government

Digital Skills, Education, and Human Capital

Digital Economy, Jobs, and Livelihoods

Trust, Safety, Consumer Protection, and Online Harms

Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

The clusters will be led by up to 36 professors from Nigerian universities, working alongside international academic partners.

More than 200 researchers, including postdoctoral fellows and PhD candidates, are expected to participate in generating policy-relevant research.

Get up to speed

The N12 billion digital economy research initiative was first announced in November 2025 as part of the Federal Government’s plan to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital landscape.

The programme is funded under Project BRIDGE, a federal initiative to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic backbone infrastructure across Nigeria to expand connectivity and support a modern digital economy.

What you should know

The push for research-driven digital policy is coming amid broader efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy through infrastructure, skills, and innovation.

Nairametrics reported that the government has been expanding its digital strategy through initiatives such as broadband infrastructure rollout, digital skills programmes, and policy reforms aimed at positioning Nigeria as a leading digital economy in Africa by 2027

Nigeria’s telecommunications and ICT sector remains one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy, contributing about 18.9% to GDP in 2024 and 10.07% in the fourth quarter of 2025, highlighting the sector’s growing importance to national economic growth.