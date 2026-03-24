The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has opened applications for its 2026/2027 Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship Programme.

This is according to a statement shared by the commission on its official X platform.

The programme is designed to build human capacity in the Niger Delta by equipping beneficiaries with global-standard skills.

What they are saying

The commission said the scholarship is targeted at strengthening capacity for national development and global competitiveness.

“To further boost human resource development in the Niger Delta region, the NDDC is once again embarking on its Foreign Post Graduate Scholarship Programme to equip our young people with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the local content programme of the Federal Government,” the statement read.

It added that the initiative will enable beneficiaries to gain specialised knowledge and compete globally in their chosen fields.

“The scheme is designed to enable them to acquire specialization in their fields of study and thus compete globally in various professional disciplines.”

To apply, applicants must be indigenes of the Niger Delta region, possess a First Class or Second Class Upper degree, and be below 40 years of age.

Eligible disciplines include Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Geosciences, IT and AI, Medical Sciences, Architecture, and Law.

How to apply

Applicants are required to:

Visit www.nddc.gov.ng

Complete the online application

Upload required documents

Required documents include a passport photograph, a local government ID, an admission letter from an overseas university, academic certificates, and NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Applicants will receive a registration number after submission and are advised to print the acknowledgment slip.

The selection process begins with an online application and shortlisting based on academic records. Shortlisted candidates will then take a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Rivers State and must score at least 70% to proceed.

Successful candidates will undergo final verification through their Local Government Area (LGA) and Community Development Committee (CDC), with only shortlisted applicants contacted.

Applications opened on March 23, 2026, and will close on April 19, 2026.

What you should know

The commission’s backed Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) is currently working to attract up to $5 billion in structured investment commitments over the next five years, with projections to generate more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs across the Niger Delta.

The investment drive is expected to focus on critical sectors such as agro-industry and food security, manufacturing, infrastructure and logistics, the blue economy, tourism, technology, gas commercialisation, and human capital development.

Key projects under this initiative include the Niger Delta Rural and Urban Mobility Scheme to improve connectivity, Agro Food Hubs and integrated logistics systems to strengthen processing and distribution, as well as a proposed Science and Technology Park to support innovation and startup growth.