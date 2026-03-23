The Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines, and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) has announced plans to attract $5 billion in investment to generate over 500,000 jobs across the Niger Delta region.

This was disclosed by the Board Chairman of NDCCITMA, Mr Idaere Ogan, during a media briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt.

The initiative is tied to the upcoming Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit (NDEI Summit) scheduled to hold in May.

What they are saying

According to Ogan, the chamber is working to catalyse up to $5 billion in structured investment commitments over the next five years, with the potential to create more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs across the region.

“Our ambition is bold but achievable. We are working to catalyse up to five billion dollars in structured investment commitments over the next five years,” he said.

“If pursued with discipline and coordination, this pipeline can support more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute to a stronger regional economy.”

He explained that the investment drive will be anchored on a structured marketplace featuring a Deal Room of 30 to 50 pre-screened, investment-ready projects across critical sectors.

More details

The sectors targeted include agro-industry and food security, manufacturing and industrial clusters, infrastructure and logistics, as well as the blue economy and marine enterprise.

Others include tourism and the creative economy, technology and digital innovation, gas commercialisation, human capital development, and access to finance.

Ogan said the project pipeline includes flagship initiatives such as the Niger Delta Rural and Urban Mobility Scheme, aimed at improving connectivity between communities and markets.

He also listed the Agro Food Hub and Integrated Logistics System, designed to strengthen processing, storage, packaging, and market access, alongside a Cargo Flight System to enhance freight connectivity.

Other projects include the Niger Delta Science and Technology Park, greenhouse agriculture initiatives, an Export Trade Programme, and an Investment Partnership Scheme to link investors with viable opportunities.

What you should know

The Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) is a regional business and investment body set up to drive economic development across the Niger Delta.

It was established as an initiative of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to unlock the region’s economic potential and improve livelihoods through structured trade and investment activities.

The chamber serves as a platform for businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large corporations, helping them access opportunities, partnerships, and financing.