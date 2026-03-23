The period between 2015 and 2025 is now confirmed as the hottest ever recorded in human history, marking an unprecedented surge in global temperatures.

This is according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in its State of the Global Climate 2025 report released on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The report shows that the world’s oceans continue to warm at alarming levels, absorbing vast amounts of carbon dioxide — equivalent to about 18 times the annual human energy use each year over the past two decades.

What they are saying

The WMO report confirms that the past eleven years, from 2015 to 2025, are the hottest on record globally, with 2025 ranking as the second or third warmest year ever observed — about 1.43°C above pre-industrial levels.

Reacting to the findings, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, warned that the planet is reaching a breaking point.

“The State of the Global Climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red,” he said.

“Humanity has just endured the eleven hottest years on record. When history repeats itself eleven times, it is no longer a coincidence. It is a call to act.”

More insights

The rapid pace at which the Earth is heating up is not the only signal of the deepening danger posed by climate change — scientists say a critical but less visible indicator is the Earth’s energy imbalance.

Commenting on the findings, Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General, noted that scientific advancements have made it clearer that human actions are disrupting the Earth’s equilibrium, warning that the consequences will persist for generations.

“Human activities are increasingly disrupting the natural equilibrium and we will live with these consequences for hundreds and thousands of years.”

What you should know

Climate change is no longer a distant threat — it is already having real and measurable impacts on people’s lives, livelihoods, and health.

In Nigeria, a report by the Lagos State Ministry of Planning and Budget titled The Lagos Economic Development Update (LEDU) 2025 warned that climate change poses a major risk to the state’s economy, infrastructure, and food systems.

The report estimates that Lagos — a coastal megacity — could suffer losses of up to $29 billion due to rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and increasing extreme weather events if urgent action is not taken.

In parts of the North Central region, climate pressures such as desertification and shrinking water resources have been linked to tensions over land use, contributing to farmer-herder conflicts.

Heat stress is another growing concern, with over 1.2 billion workers worldwide exposed to dangerous heat conditions annually, particularly in sectors like agriculture and construction.