The Nigerian Navy has intercepted about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products and arrested eight suspects in Rivers State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

The operation was carried out under Operation Delta Sentinel in the Degema, Ogbogoro, and Ogbologo areas following credible intelligence on ongoing illegal activities.

What they are saying

According to the statement, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder deployed an anti-crude oil theft patrol team, which led to the interception of two wooden boats loaded with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“Under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, with the interception of a large consignment of illegally refined petroleum products and the arrest of suspected oil thieves in the Degema/Ogbogoro/Ogbologo general areas of Rivers State. Acting on credible intelligence on ongoing illicit activities within the area, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team which led to the interception of two wooden boats laden with about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO),” they stated

The operation also resulted in the arrest of eight suspects linked to the illegal activity, while other armed accomplices reportedly fled the scene on sighting the naval patrol team.

More insights

The Navy said the recovered products and suspects are currently in custody and will be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Navy noted that the operation aligns with directives from the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, to intensify efforts against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and other maritime crimes.

It added that Operation Delta Sentinel continues to focus on intelligence-driven operations, enhanced patrols, and collaboration with other security agencies to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain.

What you should know

Crude oil theft and illegal refining remain major challenges in Nigeria’s oil-producing regions, particularly in the Niger Delta, where illicit activities continue to impact production and government revenue.

Data by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) shows that crude oil theft has led to significant losses in Nigeria’s oil sector over the years, impacting revenue and production levels.

In 2021, Nigeria recorded about 37.6 million barrels of crude oil losses, averaging approximately 102,900 barrels per day, marking one of the highest levels in over two decades.

In 2022, total losses stood at about 20.9 million barrels, with a daily average of 57,200 barrels, reflecting the continued scale of theft and pipeline vandalism across oil-producing regions.

By 2023, the country still lost about 4.3 million barrels of crude oil, averaging 11,900 barrels per day, while in 2024, total losses were estimated at 4.1 million barrels, with a daily average of 11,300 barrels.

Between January and July 2025, Nigeria recorded crude oil losses of about 2.04 million barrels, translating to an average of 9,600 barrels per day within the seven-month period.

Recently, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on oil theft, destroying over 800 illegal refineries and recovering about 171,000 barrels of stolen crude oil within two years.

The operations also led to the arrest of at least 242 suspects and seizure of multiple vessels, highlighting the scale of organised oil theft networks across the country.