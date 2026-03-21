Canada ranks among the top education systems in the world, but for many international students, including Nigerians, the appeal now goes far beyond a degree; it is about what happens after the degree.
The attraction is that Canada is also closely tied to long-term migration opportunities, its post-study work pathways, particularly the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), offering international students a clear route to gain local work experience, and, eventually, permanent residency through programmes like Express Entry.
In 2023 alone, Canada issued a record 37,630 study permits to Nigerians, a 133% surge from the previous year.
By 2024, over 58,000 Nigerian students were already studying in Canada, making it the fourth-largest source country for international students.
Under the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, the country plans to admit about 380,000 new immigrants annually to support its economy and labour market needs.
They also plan to fast-track permanent residence for 33,000 skilled temporary workers over 2026 and 2027, focusing on those already working in communities, especially in rural areas and in in-demand sectors
Methodology: In this article, affordability is defined based on postgraduate study costs, focusing on universities that offer master’s programmes with annual international tuition fees below $10,000
Here are the top 10 most affordable universities in Canada for international students.
The University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) is a university focused on environmental studies, health sciences, and community-based research. It is located in Prince George, British Columbia.
International postgraduate tuition varies by programme. For most master’s programmes, total fees are approximately CAD 3,328.17 per semester, including tuition and mandatory charges.
More specialised programmes cost more, with the Master of Social Work at about CAD 3,781.44 per semester, while programmes such as the Master of Education can reach approximately CAD 4,298.82 per semester.
The MBA programme is significantly higher, with total costs of about CAD 10,164.94 per semester. UNBC offers a range of postgraduate programmes across key disciplines. These include programmes in business administration (MBA), education, social work, health sciences, nursing, engineering, and environmental studies.
The estimated monthly cost of living is about CAD 1,559, including rent, utilities, transportation, and basic daily expenses, making it relatively affordable compared to larger cities in British Columbia.
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